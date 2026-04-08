Buy These 3 Frost Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

Frost Investment Advisors, LLC is an asset management company that offers mutual funds across a variety of equity, fixed-income and asset-allocation styles. An average Frost Investment Advisors employee has about 20 years of industry experience.

Frost’s mutual fund portfolio is managed with an emphasis on securities selection and portfolio construction techniques that seek to outperform its peers and benchmarks over a full market cycle with reasonable volatility, making it a compelling investment option.

We have chosen three Frost mutual funds, Frost Total Return Bond Fund (FATRX), Frost Growth Equity Investor (FACEX) and Frost Credit Fund (FCFAX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Frost Total Return Bond Fund invests most of its assets in fixed-income securities, maintaining duration within a range of plus or minus four years of its benchmark index.

Jeffery Elswick has been the lead manager of FATRX since April 25, 2008. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (35.7%), U.S. Treasury Bonds (6.3%) and U.S. Treasury Bonds (4.7%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

FATRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.71%. FATRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Frost Growth Equity Investor fund invests most assets in equities, mainly domestic with some foreign and ADR exposure.

John Lutz has been the lead manager of FACEX since April 25, 2008. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (13.7%), Microsoft Corp. (11.2%), and Apple Inc. (8.9%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

FACEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.2% and 11.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91%. FACEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Frost Credit Fund invests assets in fixed-income instruments from U.S. and international corporate issuers, including bonds, collateralized loan obligations, asset-backed securities, and similar structured products.

Tim Tucker has been the lead manager of FCFAX since Nov 28, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (45.2%), Cash (6.2%) and Sycamore Tree Clo (1.9%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

FCFAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.9% and 4.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91%. FCFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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