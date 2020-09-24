Buy These 3 Franklin Templeton Funds for Solid Returns

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 170 nations. It has presence in 25 countries and more than 1,300 investment professionals. With around $1,441.3 billion assets under management as of Aug 31, 2020, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class FDYZX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its assets in common stocks of companies that the fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy. FDYZX has three-year annualized returns of 28.2%.

As of the end of August 2020, FDYZX held 152 issues with 7.56% of its assets invested in Amazon.com Inc.

Franklin Utilities Fund Advisor Class FRUAX aims for capital appreciation and current income. The fund invests majority of its assets in the securities of public utilities companies that provides electricity, natural gas, water, and communications services to the public and companies. FRUAX has returned 5.3% in the past three years.

FRUAX has an expense ratio of 0.58% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund Class A FBDIX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its assets in equity securities of biotechnology companies and discovery research firms. FBDIX has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%.

Evan S. McCulloch has been one of the fund managers of FBDIX since 1997.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.