Buy These 3 Franklin Templeton Funds for Solid Returns

Franklin Templeton has been navigating the financial markets for over 75 years. With assets under management reaching $1.6 trillion, it has a presence in 25 countries. It employs more than 1,400 investment professionals and operates as part of Franklin Resources Inc., which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BEN.

Offering an array of investment opportunities spanning fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. Franklin Templeton upholds a strategy that respects the autonomy and unique culture of its investment managers while also tapping into analytics, data, service and risk management practices. This approach allows each team to work independently and, at the same time, benefit from shared resources, creating an environment to make well-informed decisions. These combined elements position Franklin Templeton funds as an attractive choice for investment.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Franklin Templeton mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Fund SINAX invests most of its assets in equity securities, or other investments with comparable economic traits, issued by companies with large market capitalizations.

Dmitry Khaykin has been the lead manager of SINAX since Jun 6, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like ConocoPhillips (4.9%), Intel Corp (4.4%) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.9%) as of Oct 30, 2023.

SINAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.4% and 10.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.79%. SINAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Franklin Natural Resources Fund FNRAX invests the majority of its assets in the equity and debt securities of companies in the natural resources sector. FNRAX advisors also invest their assets in smaller capitalization companies, typically those with market capitalizations below $2 billion at the time of the fund's investment.

Steve M. Land has been the lead manager of FNRAX since Mar 31, 1999. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like ConocoPhillips (4.6%), Chevron Corp (4.6%) and Exxon Mobil Corp (4%) as of Oct 30, 2023.

FNRAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16% and 6.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.76%. FNRAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Franklin Income Fund FKINX invests in a diverse portfolio of both debt and equity securities, which include common stock, fixed, floating and variable rate instruments, including secured and unsecured bonds, bonds convertible into common stock, senior floating rate and term loans, mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities, debentures and shorter-term instruments.

Edward D. Perks has been the lead manager of FKINX since Apr 30, 2002. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Chevron Corp (1.3%), Bank of America Corp (1%) and Lockheed Martin Corp (0.9%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

FKINX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.3% and 5.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.61%. FKINX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.