Buy These 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a wide spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients.

At Fidelity Investments, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to offer potential investment avenues worldwide for investors. Fidelity had total assets of about $2.9 trillion under management (as of Mar 31, 2020). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a broad range of categories including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio FSAVX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that manufacture and market automobiles, trucks, specialty vehicles and related parts. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of companies. The non-diversified fun invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FSAVX has returned 8.3% in the past three years.

Elliot Mattingly has been the fund manager of FSAVX since 2017.

Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio FSCSX invests the majority of its assets in companies whose primary operations are related to software or information-based services. It primarily focuses on acquiring common stocks of both domestic and foreign companies. FSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 26%.

As of the end of May 2020, FSCSX held 66 issues with almost 23.96% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGRX seeks capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in blue chip companies. The fund, which focus primarily on established and well-known companies, invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FBGRX has returned 22.3% in the past three years.

FBGRX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

