Buy These 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Fidelity Investments is considered one of the leaders in the financial services industry with presence in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and more than 400 research professionals. The company carries out operations in the United States through 12 regional offices and more than 190 Investor Centers.

Fidelity offers investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients. It serves more than 32 million individual investors.

At Fidelity, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to guide investors on potential investment avenues worldwide. Fidelity had total assets of about $8.3 trillion under management (as of Jun 30, 2020). The company manages over 570 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including both domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio FSCSX invests the majority of its assets in companies whose primary operations are related to software or information-based services. It primarily focuses on acquiring common stocks of both domestic and foreign companies. FSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 26.8%.

As of the end of August 2020, FSCSX held 70 issues with almost 23.98% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGRX seeks capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in blue-chip companies. The fund, which focus primarily on established and well-known companies, invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FBGRX has returned 26.2% in the past three years.

FBGRX has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio FSAVX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that manufacture and market automobiles, trucks, specialty vehicles and related parts. It primarily invests in common stocks of companies. The non-diversified fun invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FSAVX has returned 16.8% in the past three years.

Elliot Mattingly has been the fund manager of FSAVX since 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

