Buy These 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds to Enhance Diversification

Fidelity Investments was founded in 1946 and provides mutual funds in the United States as well as in global financial markets with a wide array of asset classes, including stocks, bonds, money market and alternative investments. Fidelity has its global headquarters in Boston, MA, $7 trillion in assets under administration, and a global research platform with over 450 worldwide investment experts.

In addition to the established investment strategies, it offers sector-specific mutual funds, such as technology, healthcare and financials. The fund also offers a broad range of thematic and sustainable investing funds, and includes environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in its investment decisions.

We have chosen three Fidelity mutual funds, Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors FELTX, Fidelity Value Discovery FVDFX and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps FACGX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors fund seeks capital appreciation. FELTX invests at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of electronic components; equipment vendors to electronic component manufacturers; electronic component distributors; and electronic instruments and electronic systems vendors.

Adam Benjamin has been the lead manager of FELTX since March 16, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (24.8%), Broadcom Inc. (10.6%) and Marvell Technology, Inc. (7.7%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

FELTX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 60.7% and 37.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.16%. FELTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Value Discovery fund seeks capital appreciation. FVDFX invests in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued in the marketplace relative to factors such as assets, sales, earnings, growth potential, cash flow, or securities of other companies in the same industry.

Sean Gavin has been the lead manager of FVDFX since Jan. 31, 2012. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc. (4.2%), Exxon Mobil Corp (4.1%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (2.8%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

FVDFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.1% and 8.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.45%. FVDFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps fund seeks capital growth. FACGX invests primarily in common stocks of both domestic and foreign issuers.

Kyle Weaver has been the lead manager of FACGX since July 14, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (14%), Microsoft Corp (7.7%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (6%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.

FACGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 31.1% and 9.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.71%. FACGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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