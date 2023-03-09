Buy These 3 Energy Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest commodity producers. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutualfunds, viz., BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund MDGRX, Oil & Gas UltraSector ProFund Investor ENPIX and Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. MLOAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund seeks growth of capital in the long run and protects the purchasing power of shareholders by investing primarily in equity securities of companies with substantial natural resource assets. MDGRX focuses mainly on companies engaged in natural resources industries, like energy, oil and mining.

BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund has three-year annualized returns of 21.9%. As of October 2022, MDGRX held 42 issues, with 7.4% of its assets invested in SHELL PLC.

Oil & Gas UltraSector ProFund Investor looks for daily investment results that correspond to one and half times the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. ENPIX invests in financial instruments that it believes should produce daily returns consistent with its investment objective.

Oil & Gas UltraSector ProFund Investor has three-year annualized returns of 26.4%. Michael Neches has been one of the fund managers of ENPIX since 2013.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. seeks to provide attractive total return by investing the majority of its net assets in Master Limited Partnerships and related companies. MLOAX, a non-diversified fund, also invests in foreign securities.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc.has three-year annualized returns of 11%. MLOAX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared with the category average of 1.56%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all energy mutualfunds, investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (MDGRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ENPIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MLOAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.