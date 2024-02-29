Buy These 3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of Dec 31, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $677 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 42 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA US Vector Equity DFVEX, DFA US Core Equity DFEOX and DFA US Small Cap Value DFSVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA US Vector Equity invests the majority of its net assets in a diverse group of securities of companies operating in the United States, with a focus on small-cap companies. DFVEX advisors also look at lower relative share price and higher profitability while making their investment decisions.

DFA US Vector Equity has three-year annualized returns of 10%. As of October 2023, DFVEX held 49 issues, with 75.4% of its holdings invested in Total Other Equities.

DFA US Core Equity invests in companies of all sizes with a focus on small-cap companies, lower relative prices and higher profitability companies compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. Per DFEOX advisors, the U.S. Universe is a market-cap-weighted set of U.S.-based companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.

DFA US Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. DFEOX has an expense ratio of 0.15% compared with the category average of 0.76%.

DFA US Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in securities of small-cap U.S. companies. To manage equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flow, DFSVX advisors may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices.

DFA US Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 13.9%. Marc C. Leblond has been one of the fund managers of DFSVX since 2020.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DFSVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFEOX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFVEX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.