Buy These 3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Dec 31, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $679 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio DFUSX, DFA Global Equity Portfolio DGERX and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R2 DFTPX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that are part of the S&P 500 Index in almost the same proportion that they are represented in the index. DFUSX also purchases and sells futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities to adjust its exposure.

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.4%. As of January 2022, DFUSX held 503 issues with 7.1% invested in Apple Inc.

DFA Global Equity Portfolio allocates its net assets to an underlying fund that invests in equity securities of large, medium, or small-cap domestic and foreign companies. DGERX also invests in emerging markets stocks, as well as real estate securities.

DFA Global Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 13.3%. DGERX has an expense ratio of 0.51% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R2 seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the equity of a diversified group of small and mid-cap companies that it believes are highly profitable. DFTPX also purchases and sells futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities to adjust its exposure.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R2 fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.5%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFTPX since February 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.