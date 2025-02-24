Buy These 3 Carillon Mutual Funds for Sustainable Returns

Raymond James Investment Management oversees Carillon mutual funds that provide investment options in stocks, bonds and mutual funds as well as a mix of asset classes. The funds are managed by teams focusing on research and managing risks differently, which offers a unique approach to investing. Carillon emphasizes the incorporation of impact along with governance factors in their investment decisions. Carillon mutual funds offer an affiliate structure that grants access to expert investment knowledge in asset categories making them a compelling investment choice.

We have chosen three Carillon mutual funds — Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock EISIX, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth HAGAX and Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec HRCIX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies from countries outside the United States. EISIX chooses companies based on their potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall value.

David R. Vaughn has been the lead manager of EISIX since Feb. 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares MSCI India ETF (3.6%) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (2.6%) and 3i Group plc (1.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

EISIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.5% and 9.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. EISIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth fund invests its net assets and borrowings in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. HAGAX advisors select companies based on their potential for above-average earnings or sales growth, reasonable valuations and manageable debt levels.

Christopher Sassouni has been the lead manager of HAGAX since Jan. 3, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (2.5%), Ross Stores, Inc. (2.3%) and AmerisourceBergen Corp (2.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

HAGAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.8% and 10.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.06%. HAGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec fund invests in common stocks of companies demonstrating the potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall company value.

C. Frank Feng has been the lead manager of HRCIX since June 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (11.2%), NVIDIA Corp (11.1%) and Microsoft Corp (11.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

HRCIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.6% and 18.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%. HRCIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

