Buy These 3 Blue-Chip Stocks After Strong Q2 2026 Earnings Results

We are in the first half of the second-quarter 2026 earnings season, which appears robust so far, reaffirming the fundamental strength of the U.S. economy. Up to July 24, 135 S&P 500 companies reported their quarterly financial numbers.

Total earnings for these companies are up 67.8% from the same period last year on 12.6% revenue gains, with 87.4% of the companies beating EPS estimates and 79.3% of them beating revenue estimates.

At present, the Zacks Consensus Estimate shows that total S&P 500 earnings for this reporting cycle are expected to increase by 39.1% compared to the same period last year on 12.3% higher revenues.

Aside from the S&P 500 stable, several companies of the 30-stock Dow portfolio (popularly known as blue-chip stocks) have also come out with their quarterly earnings results. Here, we recommend three such stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank for investment that have reported solid earnings results.

These are: 3M Co. MMM, The Travelers Companies Inc. TRV and UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks in the past three months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

3M Co.

Zacks Rank #2 3M is poised to benefit from solid momentum in the Safety and Industrial unit, driven by strength in the industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives and electrical markets. Strength in MMM’s semiconductor, aerospace and defense markets is aiding the Transportation and Electronics unit.

Solid operational execution, restructuring savings and spending discipline are supporting 3M’s margin performance. Synergies from acquisitions made by the company also bolster MMM’s growth. Its measures to reward shareholders through dividends are encouraging.

MMM has strengthened and expanded the geographical footprint of its businesses through acquisitions while unlocking cash by disposing of underperforming or non-core assets. In July 2026, MMM completed the acquisition of Madison Fire & Rescue in partnership with Bain Capital. The transaction is expected to strengthen MMM’s safety portfolio.

For 2026, MMM expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $8.80-$8.95 per share compared with $8.50-$8.70 projected earlier. The midpoint of the guided range is about $8.88, which reflects an increase from earnings of $8.06 per share reported in 2025. Adjusted total revenue growth is projected to be above 4.5%.

Solid Estimate Revisions

3M has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4% and 9.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.9% over the last seven days.

MMM has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.5% and 8%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 1.2% over the last seven days.

The Travelers Companies Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 The Travelers combines broad commercial and personal insurance franchises with disciplined underwriting, rising investment income and sustained capital returns.

Second-quarter results reinforced the durability of TRV’s earnings base, as underlying margins remained attractive, catastrophe losses declined and favorable reserve development supported results across all segments. Technology investment, pricing segmentation and a high-quality fixed income portfolio should aid TRV’s long-term returns over time.

Travelers’ growing fixed income portfolio provides an increasingly predictable earnings contribution. After-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million in the second quarter, reflecting TRV’s higher portfolio yields, growth in invested assets and better non-fixed income returns. New money yields were about 90 basis points above the portfolio’s embedded yield at quarter-end.

TRV expects its full-year 2026 underwriting expense ratio to be approximately 28.5%. Management also emphasized that strong earnings, cash flow and capital generation continue to support investments in technology, including artificial intelligence, while maintaining significant capital returns to its shareholders.

Solid Estimate Revisions

Travelers has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -0.1% and 17.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5.5% over the last seven days.

TRV has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.9% and -8.6%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 1.9% over the last seven days.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 UnitedHealth has shown steady revenue growth, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Optum remains a key growth driver through its pharmacy services, technology integration, and government solutions.

UNH’s strong second-quarter results were aided by growth in commercial fee-based membership and the strength witnessed in Optum Insight. Medical cost management, pricing discipline and benefit design changes also contributed to the upside. However, weakness in Optum Health, Optum Rx and declining risk-based membership partially offset the positives.

A strong market position and ongoing expansion initiatives, combined with rising healthcare demand, support sustained long-term growth. Commercial membership also grew for UNH, supporting margins despite challenges from government programs.

UNH earlier anticipated revenues for 2026 above $439 billion, which are below the 2025 level due to planned right-sizing across operations. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $19.50-$20.00 for 2026, up from the previous guidance of more than $18.25, indicating improving margins. Net margin was expected to be around 3.6% in 2026, up from 2.7% in 2025.

Solid Estimate Revisions

UnitedHealth has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -0.3% and 19.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 6.3% over the last 30 days.

UNH has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.4% and 13.8%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 6.7% over the last 30 days.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.