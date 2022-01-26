Buy These 3 BlackRock Mutual Funds for Spectacular Gains

BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s leading asset management firms offering a range of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. With about $9.46 trillion worth of assets under management (excluding money market assets) as of Sep 30, 2021, it caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors.

Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to strike a balance between risk and opportunities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds, viz., BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares BMGAX, BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund Investor A Shares MDFOX, and BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor A Shares BGSAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares aims for long-term capital appreciation. BMGAX invests the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities of domestic mid-capitalization companies with above-average earnings growth potential.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares has returned 31.3% in the past three years and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #1. As of the end of December 2021, BMGAX held 71 issues, with 3.11% of its assets invested in MongoDB Inc Class A.

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund Investor A Shares aims for capital appreciation over the long term. MDFOX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of not less than 25 to not more than 45 companies that have strong earnings, revenue growth and capital appreciation potential.

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund Investor A Shares mostly invests in large-cap equity securities and derivatives and has returned 30.8% in the past three years. MDFOX has an expense ratio of 0.92% compared with the category average of 0.99% and carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #2.

BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor A Shares aims for long-term capital appreciation. BGSAX invests the majority of assets in equity securities issued by domestic as well as foreign technology companies across all market capitalization ranges. Such companies are selected by BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor A Shares primarily for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of technology.

BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor A Shares has returned 42.5% in the past three years and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #2. Tony Kim has been one of the fund managers of BGSAX since 2013.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all BlackRock mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.