Buy These 3 BlackRock Mutual Funds for Sparkling Returns

BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s leading asset management firms offering a range of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. With about $9.46 trillion worth of assets under management (excluding money market assets) as of Sep 30, 2021, it caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors.

Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to strike a balance between risk and opportunities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds, viz., BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund Investor A Shares MDFOX, BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor C Shares BGSCX, and BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares BMGAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund Investor A Shares aims for capital appreciation over the long term. MDFOX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of not less than 25 to not more than 45 companies that have strong earnings, revenue growth and capital appreciation potential.

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund Investor A Shares mostly invests in large-cap equity securities and derivatives and has returned 28.8% in the past three years. MDFOX has an expense ratio of 0.92% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor C Shares aims for long-term appreciation of capital. BGSCX invests the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities of domestic as well as foreign technology companies. Such companies are selected on the basis of their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of technology.

BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Investor C Shares has returned 40.1% in the past three years. Tony Kim is one of the fund managers of BGSCX since 2013.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares aims for long-term capital appreciation. BMGAX invests the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities of domestic mid-capitalization companies that have above-average earnings growth potential.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares has returned 29.7% in the past three years. As of the end of September 2021, BMGAX held 74 issues, with 3.40% of its assets invested in MSCI Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all BlackRock mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.