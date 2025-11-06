Buy These 3 AQR Mutual Funds for Lucrative Returns

AQR Capital Management is a global investment company based in Greenwich, CT. It provides data-based investment solutions by using a systematic approach that merges economic theory with behavioral finance principles.

The AQR uses factor investing, and its components are value, momentum, quality, low volatility, and defensive positioning. The value-based strategy invests in stocks that trade at prices lower than their fundamental value, while momentum strategies focus on stocks that have demonstrated positive price trends. Quality approaches focus on selecting financially stable companies, while low-volatility strategies work to minimize market volatility risks. Quality and stability form the basis of defensive methods because these companies maintain their performance during times of economic instability. All these factors make AQR mutual funds a reliable choice for investments.

We have chosen three AQR mutual funds — AQR Small Cap Multi-Style QSMNX, AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund AQMNX and AQR International Momentum Style Fund AIONX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

AQR Small Cap Multi-Style fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-cap companies whose market sizes are comparable to those included on the Russell 2000 Index.

Clifford S. Asness has been the lead manager of QSMNX since March 26, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Mueller Industries, Inc. (1.3%), Argan, Inc. (1%) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (1%) as of June 30, 2025.

QSMNX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20.3% and 15.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87%. QSMNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund invests its assets in commodities, currencies, equities, and fixed income by using tools like futures, swaps and forwards.

John M. Liew has been the lead manager of AQMNX since Jan. 6, 2010. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (0.6%), Rheinmetall AG (0.6%) and Novartis AG (0.5%) as of June 30, 2025.

AQMNX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.4% and 10.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.50%. AQMNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AQR International Momentum Style Fund follows a momentum strategy by investing in equity securities of foreign companies.

Clifford S. Asness has been the lead manager of AIONX since July 9, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Shell plc (4.3%), SAP SE (2.4%), Roche Holding AG (1.9%) as of June 30, 2025.

AIONX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 24% and 10.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.87%. AIONX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (QSMNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AQMNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AIONX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.