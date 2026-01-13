Buy These 3 AI ETFs Now: They Could Be Worth $15 Million in 30 Years

Key Points

AI stocks have been helping power the market higher for the past three years.

The Roundhill's Generative AI ETF, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, and Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF are all great ways to invest in the AI trend.

Consistently dollar-cost averaging into these ETFs could lead to massive long-term gains over time.

There is no hotter segment of the market right now than artificial intelligence (AI). AI stocks have powered the market higher over the past few years, and the technology still looks like it is in its early stages. Meanwhile, the next big technological breakthrough in quantum computing could be here sooner rather than later. Instead of trying to pick individual winners, the best move could be to invest in AI ETFs.

AI-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) give investors an entire portfolio of companies helping build out AI infrastructure or using AI in their products and services. AI stocks include semiconductor companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices that are designing the chips to train large language models (LLMs) and run AI inference, as well as cloud computing companies providing the infrastructure platforms and services needed for organizations to create their own AI models and apps. It also includes software platforms like Palantir Technologies, which has created an AI model operating system, or Salesforce, which is looking to lead the way with AI agents. Companies like Meta Platforms and AppLovin, which have designed AI solutions to improve their products, are also classified as AI stocks.

Let's look at three AI ETFs that could turn investing $1,000 a month in each into $15 million over the next 30 years. That would require a less than 15% average annual return, which is quite possible with funds focused on this high-growth sector.

The Roundhill's Generative AI ETF

The Roundhill's Generative AI ETF (NYSEMKT: CHAT) is a newer ETF focused on generative AI companies that are creating AI tools and platforms. Among its top holdings in this area are Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon. However, the actively managed fund also invests in AI infrastructure names, with Nvidia, SK Hynix, Samsung, AMD, and Broadcom also among its top 10 holdings.

Overall, the fund currently holds around 40 stocks. About 65% of its holdings are U.S.-based companies, and nearly all are large caps. The ETF had a stellar 2025, trading up nearly 50%.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Another solid AI ETF to consider is the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ). Similar to Roundhill, it takes a global approach, with about 35% of its holdings in international stocks. This includes its top holding, Samsung, which has seen its stock price surge due to strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) needed for AI chips and an overall supply shortage of memory, which is leading to increasing prices. It's also invested throughout the AI value chain, including in cloud computing and software names.

The ETF was a strong performer in 2025, up 32%. Meanwhile, its average annual three-year return is 36.4%.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEMKT: IGPT) is another nice AI-focused ETF to consider. It actually has one of the longest track records, having previously been focused on software stocks. The ETF currently tracks the STOXX World AC NexGen Software Development Index, which actually holds its fair share of hardware names. Prior to Aug. 25, 2023, it tracked the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index.

The ETF currently holds around 100 stocks, and its portfolio is largely a mix of hardware, software, and robotic stocks focused on AI. Its top holding is actually Micron Technology, which is another memory company that benefits from HBM demand and the increase in memory prices. The fund is a little bit more weighted toward the U.S. than the other two ETFs on this list, with nearly 84% of its holdings in U.S. stocks.

The fund had a strong 2025, up 31.7%, and its three-year average yearly return is 25.2%. Over the past decade, its average annual return has been a solid 16.4%.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

