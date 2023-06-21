News & Insights

Buy These 10 Brand Name ‘Dupes’ to Save Hundreds of Dollars on Your Everyday Purchases

June 21, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Dupes are becoming one of the biggest trends this year. Young shoppers have embraced social media and online shopping, contributing to the growing popularity of finding alternative, budget-friendly options. 

These affordable alternatives allow you to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and enjoy high-quality products without breaking the bank.

As inflation rates soared last year, many sought alternative shopping methods, moving towards more affordable dupes.

JBLFlip6

Bluetooth Speakers

JBL Flip 6, $119, serves as an excellent alternative to the Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth Speaker, $219, providing comparable features and performance at a more affordable price point. 

Le Volume 75MM by L'ange

Hairdryers

The Dyson Airwrap is priced at $599.99 for the complete package, while the dupe, Le Volume 75MM by L'ange, is available at a lower cost of $89.

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Are you considering purchasing the Airpods Max, priced at $549? Opt for the Sony WH CH720N noise-canceling headphones at just $129 instead.

Cuisinart Stand Mixer

Stand Mixers

While KitchenAid's Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer carries a price tag of $449.99, you have a more affordable option. Cuisinart's 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer offers similar features at a wallet-friendly price of just $169.99.

Belife BVC11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Vacuums

Experience great value with the Belife BVC11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, priced at just $106.99. This alternative offers an affordable choice compared to the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute, which comes with a price tag of $949.

Steve Madden SKYRISE

Trendy Shoes

While the Valentino Garavani Go Platform Pumps come with a hefty price tag of $1,400, you can get a similar look with Steve Madden's dupe, usually priced around $129.95. However, for a limited time, it's on sale for an incredible $39.99.

If these shoes are not your style, Steve Madden offers dupes of trendy shoes similar to high fashion brands.

Wet N Wild Bare It All

MAC's Velvet Teddy to Wet N Wild's Bare It All

Save big on your favorite lipstick shade. MAC's Velvet Teddy, priced at $17, can be effortlessly replaced with Wet N Wild's Bare It All, available for just $2.

Pretty Fresh Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Primer

Fenty Beauty Hydrating Primer to Colorpop's Pretty Hydrating Primer

Upgrade your makeup routine without breaking the bank. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Hydrating Primer, priced at $36, can be easily substituted with Colourpop's Pretty Hydrating Primer, available at an affordable $6.

[Dear Klairs] 2 Step Freshly Juiced vitamin C

Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum to Dear Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Drop

Boost your skincare regimen with this affordable dupe. Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum, valued at $80, can be effortlessly replaced with Dear Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Drop, priced at only $26.

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Matte Liquid Foundation

Estee Lauder Stay In Place Foundation to Wet N Wild Beauty's Photo Focus Foundation

The Estee Lauder Stay In Place Foundation may cost you a hefty $48. Wet N Wild Beauty's Photo Focus Foundation offers a fantastic dupe at a wallet-friendly price of just $6.89.

Woman using smartphone with shopping bag in hands.

Embracing the dupe trend is a smart way to save money without sacrificing quality. As more and more young shoppers use social media and online shopping, the popularity of finding affordable alternatives keeps growing. 

Whether it's electronics or makeup, there are plenty of dupes out there that offer similar features and performance as the expensive brand-name products.

