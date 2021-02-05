Buy the Unit, Sell the News: Recent SPAC Merger Announcements Show Safety with Upside

It's no wonder SPACs have become hedge funds' new favorite investment.



Of the 178 SPACs that have announced merger agreements since 2018, the shares of 174 (98%) finished at or above the IPO price at the time of the announcement, with the worst performer just 1.5% below issue (or -0.2% including warrants/rights). After the announcement date, SPAC investors can still redeem shares at the issue price plus interest, limiting the downside for IPO investors.



In this special report, we analyze SPAC returns over their entire lifecycles, from IPO to de-SPAC.



