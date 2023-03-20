Buy the Recent Dip in Tesla (TSLA) or General Motors (GM) Stock?

Shares of Tesla ( TSLA ) and General Motors ( GM ) had continued to float higher in 2023 after beating their Q4 top and bottom lines expectations in January.

However, both of these automaker stocks have cooled as of late after concerns stemming from the financial sector spilled into the broader market.

Let’s see if the recent dip in Tesla and General Motors stock is a buying opportunity.

FOMO

The fear of missing out (FOMO) on extensive stock rallies is often times a subconscious factor in investors wanting to buy a stock. This may have recently been the case for General Motors and Tesla stock.

In February, General Motors stock continued to move closer to its 52-week high at over $40 a share before cooling off to current levels of around $33 per share. As for Tesla, shares of TSLA retook the $200 a share range in February but have now dropped under these levels at $183 per share.

Year to date, Tesla stock is still up +40% to largely outperform the S&P 500’s +2% with GM’s virtually flat performance trailing the benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation

Sometimes FOMO can have an ill effect on investors decisions to buy stocks. There is always a chance that stocks can start do decline even after rallies and monitoring Tesla and General Motors valuation is important.

In this regard, both stocks are startng to look more attractive from a price to earnings perspective with General Motors especially standing out. Shares of GM trade at 5.3X forward earing which is 76% below its decade high of 22.8X and a slight discount to the median of 6.8X. General Motors stock also trades nicely beneath the Automotive-Domestic Industry average of 11.2X, and the S&P 500’s 18X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In comparison, Tesla trades at 45.7X forward earnings. This is well below its extreme decade long high and a 80% discount to the median of 225.81X. Tesla stock does trade above the Automotive-Domestic industry average and the benchmark but Wall Street has historically been ok with paying a premium for TSLA shares due to the company’s growth.

Growth & Outlook

Piggybacking off of Tesla’s growth, earnings are expected to dip -3% this year but rebound and climb 29% in fiscal 2024 at $5.10 per share. On the top line, sales are forecasted to rise 24% in FY23 and jump anther 21% in FY24 to $122.83 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pivoting to General Motors, earnings are projected to drop -18% in FY23 after a better than expected year that saw EPS at $7.59 in 2022. Fiscal 2024 earnings are expected to dip another -3% to $5.99 per share. Sales are forecasted to rise 3% this year and be virtually flat in FY24 at $162.47 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Takeaway

Both General Motors and Tesla stock land a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. While there could be more short-term weakness ahead holding on to these stocks at their current levles could be rewarding when considering their P/E valuations relative to their past.

This is especially true for Tesla stock when looking at itsstellar historicalperformance, up +7,404% over the last decade to easily top the S&P 500’s +150% and General Motors +19%. With that being said, Tesla and General Motors both provide valuable exposure to the auto industry making their stocks worth holding as well.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.