Buy The Dip In MGM Resorts Stock?

Despite macroeconomic headwinds from the Russia-Ukraine war and skyrocketing inflation, the shares of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) declined by just 12% since early February. This can largely be attributed to the popularity of the company’s sports betting application, BetMGM, and temporary extension of casino licenses in Macau. Notably, the company’s China arm contributes around 20% of total revenues and profits. Moreover, there is an expectation of a complete recovery in MGM Resorts’ revenues in 2022. Per Trefis machine learning engine which analyzes historical stock price movements, MGM stock has a 74% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis MGM Resorts Stock Chance of Rise for more details. (related: Time To Take Positions In Las Vegas Sands Stock?)

Five Days: MGM 6.5%, vs. S&P 500 2.4%; Outperformed market (9% event probability)

MGM stock gained 6.5% over a five-day trading period ending 03 /16/2022 , compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose 2.4%.

over a five-day trading period ending 03 , compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose 2.4%. Returns of 6.5% or higher over a five -day period on 220 occasions out of 2516 (9%); Stock rose in the next five days in 112 of these 220 instances (51%).

Ten Days: MGM -4.4%, vs. S&P 500 -0.9%; Underperformed market (24% event probability)

MGM stock declined 4.4% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell by 1%.

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell by 1%. Returns of -4.4% or lower over a 10-day period on 598 occasions out of 2516 (24%); Stock rose in the next 10 days in 362 of these 598 instances (61%).

Twenty-One Days: MGM -12%, vs. S&P 500 -3.2%; Underperformed market (5% event probability)

MGM stock declined 12% over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell 3.2%.

over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell 3.2%. Returns of -12% or lower over 21-day period on 115 occasions out of 2515 (5%); Stock rose in the next 21 days in 85 of these 115 instances (74%).

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] MGM Return -9% -11% 39% S&P 500 Return -3% -11% 90% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -4% -14% 239%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/16/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

