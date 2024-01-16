Buy the Dip in Bitcoin Mining Stocks?

Bitcoin has become a hot topic again for investors. Last week’s stamp of approval from the SEC for a slew of spot Bitcoin ETFs was one of the most widely anticipated events in the history of cryptocurrency. It brought with it a great deal of volatility. Some viewed it as a “Sell the news” event with speculators pumping prices up ahead of the news.

The initial movement following that first morning has been to the downside. Bitcoin prices are off from nearly $49,000 to $43,000 intraday on January 16th, 2024. The selling has not been isolated to the underlying cryptocurrency. The selling also hit the Bitcoin miners pretty hard.

Here in today’s Chart of the Day, we delve into the world of Bitcoin and the Bitcoin miners including Marathon Digital Holdings ( MARA ) and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF ( WGMI ).

In his video, Bartosiak employs technical analysis techniques to break down Marathon Digital’s recent price movements. Here's a glimpse of how he dissects the chart:

Moving Averages: Bartosiak starts by examining the stock's moving averages, such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. He points out the significance of crossovers and divergences between these averages, which can indicate potential trend changes.

Support and Resistance Levels: Bartosiak identifies key support and resistance levels on the chart. These levels act as barriers that the stock price must breach or hold above, providing traders with critical decision points.

Chart Patterns: He discusses chart patterns like head and shoulders, cup and handle, or flags, and their relevance in predicting future price movements. These patterns can offer valuable insights into potential bullish or bearish trends.

Technical Indicators: Bartosiak also utilizes technical indicators such as Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to gauge the stock's momentum and potential reversal points.

Volume Analysis: He emphasizes the importance of volume analysis in confirming price trends. An increase in trading volume during a breakout or breakdown can validate the significance of a price move.

Dave Bartosiak's technical analysis approach adds depth to our understanding of Marathon Digital's stock chart. By paying attention to moving averages, support and resistance levels, chart patterns, technical indicators, and volume, he equips investors with a comprehensive toolkit for making well-informed decisions in the stock market. Remember, while technical analysis is a valuable tool, it's important to consider other factors like fundamental analysis and market sentiment before making investment choices.

