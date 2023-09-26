Buy the Dip in Apple, or Has the Trend Turned Rotten?

Editor's note: Any and all references to time frames longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding time frame. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don't have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged and inverse ETFs are not for you.

Investing in the funds involves a high degree of risk. Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, these leveraged and/or inverse single-stock ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Leveraged and inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying stock’s performance over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Funds will lose money if the underlying stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Bull Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance increases, and the Bear Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance decreases, over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his or her investment in a single day. Investing in the Funds is not equivalent to investing directly in AAPL.

Few companies in the stock market have the same prestige as Apple Inc. (Ticker: AAPL). The stock has become a bell-weather performer for the indices, as it continues to miraculously innovate and overall increase its earnings. Its market cap reached as high as $3 trillion earlier this year, which is greater than the GDP* of some countries.

Sour Earnings?

Apple Inc. just reported its third-quarter results for its 2023 fiscal year, which saw revenue fall 1% year-over-year. The company has seen its sales slip across various devices, including the iPhone, Mac, and iPad. The concern here is that it was the third consecutive quarter that revenue declined, which at this point, could be considered a trend.

Some analysts have also become concerned that Apple Inc. is falling behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. The company has not announced any plans to commercialize or release a unique AI product to the public, like some other tech giants. That being said, Apple Inc. is investing heavily in research and development on artificial intelligence.

Traders concerned with Apple Inc.’s recent revenue trend and position in the AI race could consider Direxion’s Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: AAPD), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite), of the performance of the common shares of Apple Inc.

To view the fund’s full holdings, click here. Holdings are subject to risk and change.

Below is a daily chart of AAPL as of August 18, 2023.

[caption id="attachment_537964" align="aligncenter" width="625"] Source: TradingView.com[/caption]

Candlestick charts display the high and low (the stick) and the open and close price (the body) of a security for a specific period. If the body is filled, it means the close was lower than the open. If the body is empty, it means the close was higher than the open.

Is AppleGPT What’s Missing?

Fears surrounding Apple’s position in artificial intelligence may be overstated in the short-term. Part of Apple’s brand has been built on debuting products at the right time, and some if its initial experiments with AI implementation have included the autocorrect feature on iPhones.

Then of course, there’s the prospect of a dip-buying opportunity from a technical standpoint, as Apple reached record highs during July. Traders with a greater risk appetite may view Apple as a concentrated play on a broader equity rebound due to better-than-expected economic performance, as July headline Consumer Price Index (CPI)* came in lower than expected.

Traders that view Apple’s recent decline as a modest pullback from a technical correction may consider Direxion’s Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (Ticker: AAPU), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 150% of the performance of the common shares of Apple Inc. Apple’s next earnings report is set to be released in late-October, and although revenue declined in their most recent report, they were able to surprise a bit to the upside when it came to actual earnings.

Stack the Deck with Tech

Traders that wish to opt for a broader, sector-wide play may consider Direxion’s Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (Ticker: TECL) and Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (Ticker: TECS), which seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300%, or 300% of the inverse (or opposite), respectively, of the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index*.

*Definitions and Index Descriptions

The Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR) is provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes domestic companies from the technology sector which includes the following industries: computers and peripherals; software; diversified telecommunications services; communications equipment; semiconductors and semi-conductor equipment; internet software and services; IT services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; wireless telecommunication services; and office electronics.

One cannot directly invest in an index.

The "Technology Select Sector Index" is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC ("Rafferty"). Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Rafferty. Rafferty’s ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Technology Select Sector Index.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-476-7523 or visit our website at www.direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Funds have derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding Apple Inc. from publicly available documents. In connection with the offering of each Fund’s securities, neither the Funds, the Trust, nor the Adviser or any of its respective affiliates has participated in the preparation of such documents. Neither the Funds, the Trust nor the Adviser or any of its respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding Apple Inc. is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Funds cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of Apple Inc. have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning Apple Inc. could affect the value of a Fund’s investments with respect to Apple Inc. and therefore the value of the Funds.

Technology Sector Risk — The market prices of technology related securities tend to exhibit a greater degree of market risk and sharp price fluctuations than other types of securities. These securities may fall in and out of favor with investors rapidly, which may cause sudden selling and dramatically lower market prices. Technology securities may be affected by intense competition, obsolescence of existing technology, general economic conditions and government regulation and may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. Technology companies may experience dramatic and often unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for qualified personnel. These companies are also heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights, the loss or impairment of which may adversely impact a company’s profitability.

Apple Inc. Investing Risk — In addition to the risks associated with companies in the technology sector, Apple Inc. faces risks related to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; managing the frequent introductions and transitions of products and services; the outsourced manufacturing and logistical services provided by partners, many of which are located outside of the United States. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment held by the Fund to be more volatile than the market generally. The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in each Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Each Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with a Fund concentrating its investments in a particular security, industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. A Fund's investments in derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other investments, including imperfect correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility and lack of availability. As a result, the value of an investment in a Fund may change quickly and without warning. Risks of the Funds include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Derivatives Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Correlation Risk, Apple Inc. Investing Risk, Market Risk, Industry Concentration Risk, Indirect Investment Risk, Trading Halt Risk, Cash Transaction Risk, Tax Risk, and risks specific to the technology sector. Additional risks include, for the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares, risks related to Shorting. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Funds.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.