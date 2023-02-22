Buy the Dip in a Down Market for Big Returns

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Yesterday was an awful day for stocks. With the market down, investors get fearful. But history suggests you should use the weakness to buy the dip.

The S&P 500 fell 2%, marking one of its worst days of the year so far. But it’s not the headline drop that is so nasty. A 2% drop is big but nothing too scary.

Instead, it’s the underlying price action. Pretty much every stock – growth, value, cyclicals, defensives, tech, energy, etc. – was down yesterday. None were spared in the carnage!

That is, more than 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 were in the red. Specifically, about 91% of stocks were down. It’s the market’s first “90% down day” of 2023.

These big down days are scary because they make investors feel helpless.

Usually, in a down market, investors have stocks they can take shelter in. But 90% down days obliterate those safe havens, too. They make investors feel like everything is falling.

Yesterday was one of those days.

Spooky – yet also very bullish.

Did you know that 90% down days are actually very strong contrarian bullish indicators?

That is, whenever the S&P 500 has a 90% down day, it tends to outperform over the next three, six, and 12 months. That is especially true whenever the S&P 500 has a 90% down day while in a bear market – as is the case now.

Here’s the data.

Buying into a Down Market

Over the past 25 years, the S&P has averaged three-month returns of 2%, six-month returns of 4%, and 12-month returns of about 9%.

But whenever the index has had a 90% down day, it usually rallies about 4% over the next three months, 6% over the next six months, and 12% over the next 12 months. The returns get bigger across the board by 200 to 400 basis points.

Those returns get even bigger when the S&P 500 has a 90% down day while in a bear market.

In that instance – which is what we’re seeing today – the average three-month forward return is about 4%. The average six-month forward return is over 8%, and the average 12-month forward return is almost 25%.

In other words, while yesterday was a nasty day for stocks, history says it is also a great buying opportunity before stocks shoot higher over the next three, six, and 12 months.

In fact, 12-month returns after a day like that– a 90% down day in a bear market – are almost always significantly positive, going back to 1995.

The Final Word

So… are you going to buy the dip in stocks?

If not, maybe you should.

And if you’re now thinking about it, let me point you in the right direction. Because, while market downturns can present buying opportunities, investors should be cautious and consider the health of individual companies and overall economic conditions before making investment decisions.

That’s hard, time-consuming work. But it’s what we specialize in, so you can be sure you’re investing in the right stocks at the right time.

Gain access to the best stocks to buy on today’s dip – with huge upside potential over the next 12 months.

