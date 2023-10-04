TLDR: TOGGLE’s leading indicators are all screaming “buy” here. Let’s review the fundamentals then.

TOGGLE’s Leading Indicators have a stellar track record, as all our Pro users know.

If you receive our Morning Leading Indicator newsletter, you have probably noticed that 5 out of 6 indicators are in buy territory. That is a RARE occurrence,

So the temptation to buy the dip is strong, but what do the fundamentals say?

P/E is at 17.5x and it tells us precisely nothing. This is one of those mid-range value levels that really does nothing much to help us make a decision.

Trailing EPS are moving up. Now this is what we want to see! Look at that chart, pretty impressive. Atta-companies. Bullish.

Forward EPS follow suit and explain why the market’s valuation dropped so much.

ISM New Orders (M) are finally getting close to 50, after improving for a few months. Good.

Positioning is finally close to neutral after the long ‘winter of discontent’ where it remained in deep short territory. The move of positioning towards neutral can be considered a form of momentum.

So all in all we have good EPS and decent PMIs, with mid-range valuations. Not a bad setup.

And now a mandatory reminder: if you decide to buy a dip, remember to budget your risk and spread your entry points, as it is extremely uncommon to buy precisely on the nadir.

What's happening in the markets?

The CBOE Volatility Index, also known as VIX, serves as a real-time market gauge that reflects market expectations regarding volatility over the upcoming 30 days. It's a tool investors employ to assess the market's risk, fear, or stress levels when making investment choices.

In recent times, the VIX has seen a significant uptick, rising by 22% in the past month, signaling an anticipated increase in market volatility for the next 30 days.

Historically, following such surges, the VIX has generally experienced a median decline of about 20% over the subsequent 6 months.

Nonetheless, there are notable deviations from this pattern, such as the remarkable exception in June 2008 when the VIX surged by 92% in the aftermath. Furthermore, a more recent occurrence defying the historical trend was observed in November 2021, where the VIX sustained its upward trajectory even after a surge.

Aggregated Leading Indicators!

Earnings Update: Constellation Brands reports tomorrow

Last quarter, Constellation Brand’s beer business delivered 11% growth YOY in net sales driven its Modelo brand, America’s newest top-selling beer. Analysts expect continued growth from this business...

Asset Spotlight: A potential drop in oil prices

Toggle analyzed 7 similar occasions in the past where momentum indicators for oil dropped and historically this led to a median decrease in the commodity's price over the following 3M. Read full insight!

