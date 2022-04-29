Buy the Corporate Bond ETF

There has been a mass exodus in the corporate bond market which is making fixed-income funds as attractive as they have been in a while. Outflows started 21 weeks ago and are hitting $28 billion according to Refinitiv Lipper. With investors fleeing this has created even more negative returns on top of inflation and interest rate pressure. Investors willing to hold bonds to completion, particularly in value sectors like banking are getting them at an ultra bargain. One reason we are seeing investors flee corporate bonds is yields have been climbing faster than treasuries but many see interest rate risk already priced in which could be enough to turn around the investment-grade bond market.

Finsum: Value sector bond ETFs could be a smart play, with commodities and financials being major players.

