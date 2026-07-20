Buy Tesla Stock Before Q2 Earnings, or Wait for the Results?

Tesla TSLA) is set to report Q2 results after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 22, with investors hoping the electric vehicle leader can build on a surprisingly strong delivery report that eased concerns about slowing demand.

While Tesla's stock has remained volatile in 2026, the company reminded Wall Street that its core EV business is still capable of outperforming expectations.

However, investors are increasingly focused on a much bigger question: Can Tesla's AI ambitions, robotaxi rollout, and Optimus humanoid robot eventually justify its premium valuation?

With Q2 earnings approaching, here's whether Tesla stock is worth buying now or whether investors may be better served waiting for additional clarity.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tesla's Optimistic Q2 Expectations

The biggest positive heading into Tesla's quarterly report was its Q2 vehicle deliveries.

Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles during the second quarter, comfortably exceeding Wall Street expectations of roughly 400,000-410,000 units and representing a 25% increase from the prior-year period.

Model 3 and Model Y deliveries accounted for nearly 468,000 vehicles, while Tesla also reported stronger-than-expected energy storage deployments of 13.5 GWh.

Those results suggest Tesla's pricing strategy and refreshed vehicle lineup are helping to stabilize demand following two years of inconsistent delivery growth.

Wall Street currently expects Q2 revenue of around $25.81 billion and EPS of $0.50, representing roughly 15% and 25% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Beyond the headline numbers, investors will likely focus on:

Automotive gross margins

Energy storage growth

Free cash flow

Capital spending

Robotaxi expansion updates

Optimus production timeline

Management's outlook for the second half of 2026

The Zacks ESP

Optimistically, it’s noteworthy that the Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicates Tesla could surpass earnings expectations, with the Most Accurate and recent estimate among Wall Street analysts having Q2 EPS slated at $0.53 and 5% above the underlying Zacks Consensus of $0.50. (Current Qtr below).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tesla has exceeded earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports with an average EPS surprise of 5.48%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tesla's AI Strategy Remains the Long-Term Story

Although vehicle deliveries remain important, Tesla increasingly trades more like an AI company than a traditional automaker.

CEO Elon Musk is investing aggressively in autonomous driving, robotaxis, Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, and Optimus humanoid robots. Furthermore, the company has expanded its robotaxi service into additional markets, but commercialization remains in its early stages.

The challenge is that these initiatives require enormous investment.

Tesla now expects to spend approximately $25 billion in capital expenditures this year, up from $8.5 billion in 2025 as it accelerates AI infrastructure, autonomous driving development, and robotics manufacturing. While these investments could create significant long-term value, they are also expected to pressure near-term free cash flow and profitability.

As a result, this earnings report may be less about quarterly vehicle sales and more about management's confidence in balancing today's profits with tomorrow's growth opportunities.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tesla’s Rich Valuation is Still the Biggest Concern

Despite ongoing volatility, Tesla continues to trade at one of the richest valuations among mega-cap companies.

Investors remain willing to assign a premium multiple because Tesla is viewed as much more than an EV manufacturer. To that point, Tesla has multiple long-term growth drivers, including autonomous vehicles, energy storage, artificial intelligence, robotics, software subscriptions, and charging infrastructure.

That said, much of this future growth is already reflected in the stock price, with TSLA trading at 177X forward earnings, which is the highest P/E multiple among the Mag 7. Meanwhile, Tesla’s 13X forward sales ratio is a noticeable stretch to its Zacks Automotive-Domestic Industry average of 3X and the S&P 500’s 5X.

With Tesla continuing to invest aggressively and many of its AI initiatives still years away from generating meaningful earnings, the valuation leaves relatively little room for execution missteps.

On the other hand, if management delivers encouraging updates on robotaxis, Optimus, and long-term profitability during theearnings call investors could become increasingly optimistic about Tesla's next phase of growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion & Final Thoughts

Tesla enters its Q2 report with considerably more momentum than it had just a few weeks ago after delivering far more vehicles than analysts anticipated.

The stronger delivery performance demonstrates that Tesla's core automotive business remains resilient, while its energy storage segment is emerging as another meaningful growth engine.

However, the stock's premium valuation means investors will likely need more than just solid quarterly results. Commentary surrounding margins, free cash flow, AI spending, autonomous driving, and robotaxi deployment could ultimately have a greater impact on Tesla shares than the Q2 numbers themselves.

For now, Tesla stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). While the company's long-term growth opportunities remain compelling, investors may want to wait for management's updated outlook and any post-earnings EPS revisions before becoming more aggressive buyers.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.