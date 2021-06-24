Buy Tesla Stock Now, But Be Ready to Sell

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is ready for its final push. TSLA stock is a double-edged sword. On one hand, you have the best EV maker in the world with promising upside in solar and energy storage. But you also have a ton of new competition entering the electric vehicle space in 2022. And the solar energy and energy storage businesses aren’t exactly booming.

Source: Vitaliy Karimov / Shutterstock.com

The current situation is a cocktail for near-term alpha and long-term beta in the stock.

The near-term alpha is predicated on the fact that Tesla is killing it in China currently. Its Model 3 and Model Y are excelling. The latter of which was the best selling BEV in China in the second quarter according to UBS.

These strong growth trends will help Tesla report solid second- and third-quarter numbers. As a result, TSLA stock should soar back to all-time highs.

However, we think that’s Tesla’s last hurrah.

Buy TSLA Stock Today, Sell the Future Rally

New competition is coming. All the legacy auto makers — like Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Volkswagen (OTC:VWAPY) — are transitioning to electric.

At the same time, many new entrants are launching EVs in 2022 and 2023 such as Lucid Motors (NYSE:CCIV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV). Some of these companies offer EVs that are superior to Tesla’s.

China’s big players, like Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV), are starting with a big push in Europe but will expand and reach a global audience soon enough.

Competition is going to heat up a lot in the coming years.

While Tesla may still end up making the best EVs in the world, we think it’s silly to assume it won’t lose some market share to this wave of competition.

It’s going to happen. It’s inevitable.

And unfortunately, Tesla isn’t priced for market share erosion.

The one thing that could save TSLA in the event of market share erosion is rapid expansion of their solar and energy storage business.

But Tesla leaves us feeling unimpressed by their (lack of) progress in that space. For example, Bloomberg just reported that its solar business is actually underperforming internal expectations by a wide margin.

All in all, we think TSLA stock is due for a near-term surge but long-term struggles.

