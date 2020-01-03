Buy Synaptics Stock to Play Apple's 2020 iPhone Lineup, Analyst Says

Synaptics shares are getting a boost from KeyBanc analyst John Vinh, who lifted his rating on the chip maker to Overweight from Sector Weight, setting a price target of $80.

Synaptics shares are getting a boost from KeyBanc analyst John Vinh, who lifted his rating on the chip maker to Overweight from Sector Weight, setting a price target of $80.

Synaptics shares are getting a boost from KeyBanc analyst John Vinh, who lifted his rating on the chip maker to Overweight from Sector Weight, setting a price target of $80.

The stock rose 2.8% to $68.08 in morning trading on Friday.

Vinh wrote in a research note that he is increasingly confident that the company (ticker: SYNA) will supply touch controllers in the next generation of Apple iPhones with OLED screens. He noted that Avago recently disclosed that it lost that business. He expects Apple (AAPL) to launch at least three phones with OLED screens in the second half of 2020.

He adds that the company’s recent decision to sell its touch-display driver business to a private-equity firm, together with the expanded Apple business, should make Synaptics more profitable and lead to a higher valuation for the stock. The operation being sold has gross margins of less than 30%, while the expanded Apple business has gross margins of 50%.

“With its 3-year historical forward P/E median multiple of 9x, we see no reason why the stock can’t trade at 13x or higher as we expect gross margin to expand from 41.5% currently to over 45%,” he wrote. He said that “despite the recent appreciation in the stock, [the] OLED touch and turnaround story remains well under appreciated.”

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.