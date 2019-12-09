Buy Surging Nike (NKE) and Lululemon (LULU) Stock Before Earnings?

Welcome to the latest episode of the Full-Court Finance podcast from Zacks Investment Research where Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into Lululemon LULU and Nike NKE to see if investors should consider buying either stock with the sportswear retailers set to report their quarterly results soon.

Lululemon is set to report its quarterly results on Wednesday, December 11. Meanwhile, Nike’s second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings are due out on Thursday, December 19. Lululemon stock has skyrocketed over 100% in the last 12 months to destroy the S&P 500, its industry, as well as Nike and Adidas ADDYY.

LULU sits right near new highs and it continues to expand its broader athleisure push that has prompted everyone from Gap GPS and L Brands’ LB Victoria’s Secret to Target TGT to all to roll out their own athleisure brands and styles. Lululemon plans to double the size of its menswear business, challenge the likes of Canada Goose GOOS and The North Face VFC, and grow internationally.

Lululemon’s rise has taken some of the shine away from Nike. But the Beaverton, Oregon-headquartered company remains the world’s largest sportswear firm, through its large and successful direct-to-consumer push. This includes modernized brick and mortar, multiple apps, a massive presence on platforms such as Instagram FB, and much more.

Nike stock hit a brand new high Monday and its growth outlook appears impressive in terms of both sales and earnings. CEO Mark Parker and management are so confidence in their own DTC push that they recently decided to effectively cut ties with the Amazon AMZN.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.