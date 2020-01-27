Buy Surging Apple & Microsoft Stock Before Quarterly Earnings?

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance here at Zacks, we dive into everything investors need to know about Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT stock to help figure out if either tech giant is worth buying heading into quarterly earnings.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all tumbled Monday as fears about the coronavirus grow. Worries about the continued spread of the virus, which has already killed at least 80 people, could hover over the markets for some time.

But this doesn’t change the fact that this week features earnings reports from some of the biggest tech companies in the world, including Amazon AMZN, Facebook FB, and the two $1 trillion market cap giants we discuss today.

Apple and Microsoft are both market movers that have soared over the last year. Both companies have also started to expand newer businesses. Apple’s services unit now features everything from its app store to its Netflix NFLX challenger Apple TV+. Meanwhile, Microsoft has become one of the biggest cloud computing firms.

Apple is set to report its quarterly financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, with MSFT due out Wednesday. Now the question for investors is what to do with both stocks, as their valuations continue to stretch.

