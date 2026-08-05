Buy the Surge in Shopify (SHOP) Stock After Strong Q2 Earnings?

Shopify SHOP) shares have surged as much as 24% in Wednesday’s trading session after the leading global commerce company reported strong Q2 results yesterday evening.

Better-than-expected revenue, earnings, and guidance eased concerns of slowing growth and AI-related margin pressure that had weighed on Shopify stock earlier this year.

Following the sharp post-earnings rally, investors now face an important question: Is it too late to buy SHOP, or does the e-commerce leader still have room to run?



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Shopify's Strong Q2 Results

Shopify posted Q2 revenue of $3.58 billion, up nearly 34% year over year and comfortably exceeding estimates of $3.43 billion.

Meanwhile, adjusted net income came in at $439 million, surging 30% from $338 million in the prior year quarter. This translated into adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, topping Wall Street expectations of $0.39 and rising from Q2 EPS of $0.35 a year ago.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a key measure of sales flowing through Shopify’s platform, climbed 32% YoY to $115.6 billion, highlighting healthy merchant activity across its ecosystem.

The results also showcased broad-based strength. Subscription Solutions revenue increased 22% YoY as more merchants joined higher-value plans, while Merchant Solutions benefited from growing adoption of Shopify Payments, Shop Pay, and other value-added services.

Furthermore, AI-powered shopping features also gained traction, helping Shopify merchants attract customers and improve conversions.

Strong Guidance Adds Fuel to the Rally

Perhaps the biggest catalyst was Shopify’s outlook.

Management expects third-quarter revenue growth in the low-30% range, well ahead of analysts' consensus expectations of 25% growth (Next Qtr below).

Shopify also projected gross profit growth in the mid-to-high 20% range alongside healthy free cash flow margins in the high-teens to low-twenties range, signaling that profitability remains a priority even as it invests aggressively in AI and platform expansion.

Those forecasts addressed some of investors' biggest concerns heading into earnings—that rising AI investments would pressure margins without producing meaningful revenue acceleration.



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Shopify’s Growth Story Remains Intact

Also shown above, Shopify's long-term investment thesis extends well beyond one strong quarter, with annual revenue expected to grow well over 20% for the foreseeable future.

The company remains one of the dominant commerce platforms for businesses of all sizes, with multiple growth drivers supporting future expansion.

Key catalysts include:

Rising adoption of Shopify Payments and Shop Pay.

Expanding enterprise customer wins.

Rapid international growth.

AI-powered commerce tools that enhance merchant productivity and customer engagement.

Greater penetration across offline retail and business-to-business (B2B) commerce.

Earlier this year, investors worried that growth would moderate as comparisons became more difficult and AI spending increased. Those concerns may have been overstated, with demand remaining resilient across several parts of Shopify’s business.

Most importantly, Shopify’s annual earnings were already expected to climb 57% this year and forecasted to increase another 22% in fiscal 2027 to $2.25 per share. Notably, FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates are slightly up in the last 30 days.

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Is Shopify Stock Too Expensive?

The biggest argument against chasing Shopify stock after such a large one-day move is valuation.

Even before Q2 earnings, Shopify traded at a premium relative to many e-commerce and internet service peers because investors have consistently rewarded its durable revenue growth and expanding ecosystem.

Following the latest rally, that premium has become even richer. At over $140 a share, SHOP trades at 88X forward earnings and at more than 10X forward sales.

For short-term traders, the sharp post-earnings jump could invite some profit-taking after such an outsized move. Stocks that rally more than 20% in a single session often experience periods of consolidation before establishing a new uptrend.

However, long-term investors typically focus less on near-term valuation swings and more on whether the company's earnings power is improving. If Shopify can sustain its impressive revenue growth while expanding free cash flow, today's valuation may prove easier to justify over time.



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Conclusion & Final Thoughts

Shopify's Q2 report reinforced why it remains one of the highest-quality growth stories in software and e-commerce. The company exceeded expectations across nearly every major operating metric, delivered stronger-than-anticipated guidance, and demonstrated that its AI investments are helping to strengthen—not weaken—its competitive position.

While investors should recognize that shares may be due for some near-term volatility following such a powerful rally, the underlying fundamentals appear stronger than ever. For those with a long-term investment horizon, buying on strength rather than waiting for the perfect entry point could still prove rewarding if Shopify maintains its current growth trajectory.

Optimistically, Shopify stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting favorable earnings estimate revisions that are likely to continue after its strong Q2 results.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.