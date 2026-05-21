Buy the Surge in Ralph Lauren Stock After its Strong Q4 Results?

Delivering blowout results for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning, Ralph Lauren RL) stock soared 14% in Thursday’s trading session.

This comes as the luxury apparel maker beat Wall Street’s expectations on both revenue and earnings, raised its dividend, and issued upbeat guidance — all signs that its multi-year brand elevation strategy continues to work.

The key question for investors is whether the rally still has room to run — or if much of the good news is already priced in.



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A Quarter That Checked Every Box

Ralph Lauren reported Q4 revenue of $1.97 billion, up 16% year over year and comfortably ahead of analyst consensus estimates of $1.84 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.80, spiking 23% YoY and beating expectations of $2.52 by 11%.

Even more impressive was the breadth of Ralph Lauren’s Q1 strength:

Direct-to-consumer comparable sales jumped 17%

Asia revenue surged over 28%

China sales skyrocketed more than 50%

Gross and operating margins expanded

Full-price selling remained strong

The company boosted its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.00 per share

This wasn’t simply a case of cost-cutting lifting earnings, as Ralph Lauren chose to reward shareholders by boosting its dividend because demand was genuinely strong across channels, regions, and product categories.

Notably, Ralph Lauren credited its standout quarterly performance to stronger consumer engagement, premium brand positioning, and successful marketing initiatives tied to global sporting and cultural events.

Ralph Lauren Is Becoming a True Luxury Growth Story

For years, Ralph Lauren was viewed as a mature apparel brand with cyclical exposure, but that perception is changing.

Under CEO Patrice Louvet, the company has steadily repositioned itself toward higher-end consumers, improved pricing power, reduced discounting, and expanded its direct-to-consumer business. The results are now showing up consistently in the numbers.

One of the most encouraging signs is average unit retail (AUR) growth. Consumers are proving they are willing to pay premium prices for Ralph Lauren products even in a mixed macro environment. That indicates the brand has strengthened rather than merely benefited from temporary fashion trends.

As its Q4 results largely illustrated, Ralph Lauren is also gaining traction internationally, especially in Asia, where luxury demand remains a long-term growth driver.

Furthermore, Ralph Lauren’s growth is no longer dependent solely on wholesale department-store relationships as its direct-to-consumer ecosystem continues to expand, which supports both margins and customer loyalty.

RL's Guidance Suggests Momentum Continues

Ralph Lauren’s outlook further reinforced investor confidence, forecasting full-year FY27 revenue growth of 4%-5%. First quarter sales growth is expected in the mid-to-high single digits on an operating margin expansion of 40-60 basis points.

While those growth rates are more moderate than last quarter, they remain impressive for a global apparel company already generating nearly $8 billion in annual revenue.

Plus, Ralph Lauren also maintains a strong balance sheet with significant cash generation and ongoing shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.

Is RL Stock Too Expensive After the Rally?

Despite a lofty price tag of $375 a share, RL stock is still trading at a reasonable valuation of 18X forward earnings.

This still offers a pleasant discount to the benchmark S&P 500’s 23X and is roughly on par with its Zacks Textile-Apparel Industry average, which includes other prominent names such as Crocs (CROX) and Lululemon LULU).



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So, Is It Still Time to Buy RL Stock?

At the moment, RL stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Although Ralph Lauren remains very appealing to long-term investors, there may be better buying opportunities after such a sharp one-day rally.

To that point, RL stock may not be a bargain after its sharp move higher, but its valuation supports the argument for long-term upside. Plus, Ralph Lauren is executing extremely well, growing internationally, expanding margins, and generating strong shareholder returns.

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.