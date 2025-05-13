Buy the Surge in Coinbase (COIN) or First Solar (FSLR) Stock?

Coinbase Global COIN and First Solar FSLR stock led another day of exuberant market gains following the announcement of the United States trade deal with China.

Both surged over 20% on Tuesday, as investors applauded Coinbase being added to the S&P 500, with it noteworthy that the price of Bitcoin has soared to over $100,000 again. Meanwhile, the excitement for First Solar’s stock came as the world’s leading solar module manufacturer could receive up to $10 billion in tax credits as lawmakers reconfigure the exemptions that were provided in the Inflation Reduction Act, such as the Investment Tax Credit (ITC-48E).

Investors may be wondering if it’s time to buy the surge in Coinbase and First Solar stock, with COIN and FSLR now in positive territory for the year and sitting on impressive gains of over +300% and +200% in the last three years, respectively.



Coinbase & First Solar’s Outlook

Previously citing economic pressures and trade policy uncertainties, Coinbase expects short-term volatility in the crypto market but anticipates market stability later in Q2 and into Q3 based on Bitcoin’s post-halving cycle, institutional adoption, and clearer U.S. crypto regulations.

Based on Zacks' estimates, Coinbase’s total sales are currently expected to be up 10% in fiscal 2025 and are projected to increase another 5% in FY26 to $7.65 billion. However, annual earnings are slated to drop to $3.97 per share in FY25 from EPS of $7.60 last year. That said, FY26 EPS is projected to stabilize and rebound 78% to $7.08, although this would still be a distance from Coinbase's earnings peak of $14.50 per share after going public in 2021.



Pivoting to First Solar, it had previously expected a sharper impact from U.S. tariffs, despite the anticipation of $310-$350 million in advance manufacturing production credits during Q2. Still, First Solar has remained optimistic on long-term demand, particularly in the U.S. market, thanks to its vertically integrated production model and CadTel-based semiconductor technology.

First Solar’s total sales are projected to increase 15% this year and are forecasted to spike another 13% in FY26 to $5.46 billion. Even better, First Solar’s EPS is expected to soar 23% in FY25 with annual earnings projected to climb another 49% in FY26 to $22.16 per share.



Analysts Turn Bullish

Upon today’s favorable news, analysts at J.P. Morgan JPM noted that the new tax credit proposal from the House of Representatives aligns with the bullish end of investor expectations for solar stocks such as First Solar. Additionally, Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar to outperform, which fueled today’s rally.

Wolfe Research also highlighted Coinbase’s strong market positioning, with Bernstein analysts predicting the crypto exchange leader could see $16 billion in capital inflows following its addition to the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

For now, Coinbase and First Solar’s stock land a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Considering the bullish sentiment from analysts, buy ratings could be on the way as earnings estimate revisions may trend higher in the near future, which would magnify their favorable growth trajectories.

