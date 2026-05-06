Buy the Spike in AMD stock After Strong Q1 Results & Bullish Guidance?

Investors applauded AMD’s AMD) strong Q1 report yesterday evening, with shares spiking over 20% in Wednesday morning’s trading session to a new all-time high of $430.

Attributed to explosive demand for AI-related data center chips, AMD beat Wall Street’s revenue and adjusted EPS expectations, posted record quarterly free cash flow, and issued Q2 guidance that was impressively above the consensus as well.

Getting in on the rally has become more perplexing as AMD stock has soared more than 300% in the last year, impressively outpacing other chip leaders like Nvidia NVDA) and Broadcom AVGO).



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Cash Generation Highlights AMD’s Strong Q1 Results

Seeing high demand for its EPYC CPUs and Instinct accelerators, AMD’s Q1 sales spiked 38% year over year to $10.25 billion and comfortably exceeded estimates of $9.85 billion.

On the bottom line, Q1 adjusted net income came in at $2.3 billion or $1.37 per share, a 43% spike from EPS of $0.96 in the comparative quarter and eclipsing expectations of $1.30.

Notably, AMD’s EPYC processors are high-performance central processing units designed for data centers, while its Instinct accelerators are specialized graphics processing units (GPUs) built for AI and high-performance computing workloads. Both product families form the backbone of AMD’s strategy for cloud, AI, and enterprise infrastructure.

It’s also noteworthy that AMD’s operational efficiency was highlighted by its cash generation, with cash from operations spiking to $2.95 billion from $939 million a year earlier. Furthermore, Q1 free cash flow reached a quarterly record of $2.56 billion and spiked from $727 million in the prior year quarter.

Surging CPU Demand Strengthens AMD’s Forecast

Further lifting investor sentiment is that AMD guided Q2 revenue at $11.2 billion plus or minus $300 million, which would reflect 45% growth and was well ahead of Wall Street’s consensus of $10.44 billion or nearly 36% growth (Current Qtr below).

What sparked broader investor optimism the most was that AMD nearly doubled its forecast for the server CPU market’s long-term growth. The company now expects the server CPU total addressable market (TAM) to exceed $120 billion by 2030, up from its previous projection based on an 18% CAGR. The new outlook now assumes more than 35% annual growth, essentialy doubling AMD’s prior expectations.



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Bottom Line

AMD’s strong Q1 results and bullish guidance suggest its AI-driven growth story is strengthening, not peaking, making now a potentially attractive moment for long-term investors to take a closer look. Based on what has continued to be a very pleasant trend of rising EPS revisions, AMD stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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