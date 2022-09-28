Buy Space Stocks with NASA Smashing Asteroids?

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. It sounds like something out of a Hollywood movie script, because it kind of is. NASA is planning on ramming a distant asteroid as a sort of practice run in case of a real asteroid emergency. The DART spacecraft is programmed to bang into an asteroid 7 million miles away at 14,000 miles per hour in the hopes of changing the asteroid’s trajectory. Let’s hope they do the math right and they don’t accidentally steer this bad boy into us or into something else that ends up banging its way into us. The small spacecraft is the size of a golf cart, and it’s ramming itself into something the size of a football stadium.

This got me thinking about all those Space related stocks that are out there. These stocks became very popular during the post-COVID runup in the market but has since fallen by the wayside. Let’s take a look at these Space stocks and see if any of them have fallen back into the good graces of our Zacks Rank.

These stocks include Astra ASTR, Virgin Galactic SPCE and Globalstar GSAT. Check out the video for the whole story.

Every time you share this video, Aerosmith starts playing in the background while you shed a tear looking up at the night sky.

