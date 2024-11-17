News & Insights

Buy Simply Good Foods, stock could deliver healthy gains, Barron’s says

November 17, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

As consumers opt for healthier eating habits, food companies that play into the trend are primed for growth. Simply Good Foods (SMPL), which sells low-carb, low-sugar, and high-protein products, has been expanding at a steady clip. Yet the stock price doesn’t reflect the company’s value, Evie Liu writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. If Simply continues to boost sales of its popular products and breathes new life into Atkins, its older weight-management brand that is now out of favor, the stock at these levels will be a buying opportunity, the author says.

