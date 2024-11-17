Buy Simply Good Foods, stock could deliver healthy gains, Barron’s says

As consumers opt for healthier eating habits, food companies that play into the trend are primed for growth. Simply Good Foods (SMPL), which sells low-carb, low-sugar, and high-protein products, has been expanding at a steady clip. Yet the stock price doesn’t reflect the company’s value, Evie Liu writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. If Simply continues to boost sales of its popular products and breathes new life into Atkins, its older weight-management brand that is now out of favor, the stock at these levels will be a buying opportunity, the author says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.