Buy-Side Perspective: Feedback from Asset Managers Representing Nearly $5 Trillion EAUM

By: Foli Pontillo, Global Head of Perception

Just a few weeks ago, right before the COVID-19 outbreak, I was in our studio in Times Square filming a 2020 issuer update based on our learnings in 2019. Fast forward, and we’ve released that video, but we’re also well into new buy-side research for a report to be released in late Q2.

The initial insights were so compelling and relevant for earnings season, we decided to release this early glimpse to shed light on the dynamic and challenging landscape issuers and buy-siders face.

In keeping with the theme from my video update, I’m adding two new revelations for 2020: The Buy-side has Changed and What the Buy-side wants NOW .

The Buy-side has Changed

During our conversations with the buy-side over the past 2 weeks, they shared the real challenges they are facing. Notably, just one in three investors anticipates an economic recovery before the end of 2020.

Interestingly, when we discussed the most significant actions taken to minimize the impact of COVID-19 at their respective firms, the diversity and context offered in response serves as a good starting point in understanding the buy-side’s hunger for engagement with issuers. Representative responses ranged from explanations around travel restrictions and office closures to modified investment committee decision processes and significant model updates to very specific mandates to purge assets with liquidity or capital issues and high risk/leverage names to screening for the strongest balance sheets.

Engagement, however they can get it. Beyond replacing face-to-face interactions with video, more than half of buy-siders are now leveraging the sell-side less frequently and 100% are receptive to direct issuer outreach. Engaging investors to help them understand your story is paramount. See our recent report on the Top 3 Reasons To Be Investor Marketing Now.

At my firm, the last couple weeks we have done probably 250 calls with companies by ourselves. We’re trying to get anything we can find, the more disclosure the companies can provide around it would be helpful. I’ve got one bank in particular that is going to be very transparent about the default rate and what they are seeing. It is probably going to make some of their peers very unhappy, but I think it’s important that people be able to see that. U.S.-based Portfolio Manager

Their desire for portfolio diversity. 88% of survey respondents indicated they continue to establish new investment stakes reinforcing Nasdaq’s data regarding issuers’ recent interactions with prospective investors and the opportunities to engage shareholders. Importantly, with nearly all respondents interested in new stakes, there are certain sectors which could be at-risk and others where resiliency or new valuation levels may pose new opportunities.

Broadly Attractive Sectors: Technology, Healthcare & Communication Services

Technology, Healthcare & Communication Services Least Attractive Sectors: Energy, Materials, Real-estate & Consumer Discretionary

Energy, Materials, Real-estate & Consumer Discretionary Divergent Views: Consumer Staples, Industrials, Utilities, Financials

Consumer Staples, Industrials, Utilities, Financials "I would rather more names than less names in my portfolios right now because of the uncertainty. It is so hard, so tricky for everyone." ​U.S.-based Portfolio Manager

Research focus has shifted to address critical metrics that will help them build an investment case to buy/hold a security. The buy-side understands issuers’ need to withdraw or revise guidance – but they have a distinct view on what is needed now:

Focus messaging on critical metrics: Revenue & Volume Trends, Cash Flow, Liquidity, Covenants, Decremental Margins

Revenue & Volume Trends, Cash Flow, Liquidity, Covenants, Decremental Margins Guidance Reflecting the Times: Discuss Q2 Visibility, Discuss impacts on long-term business model, Provide an understanding of flexibility within your cost structure

Discuss Q2 Visibility, Discuss impacts on long-term business model, Provide an understanding of flexibility within your cost structure Contextualize within Scenario Analyses: Base vs. Bear, Various economic recoveries, range of speed to return to “normal” and importantly, they expect issuers to avoid “pre-COVID baseline bull cases”.

Base vs. Bear, Various economic recoveries, range of speed to return to “normal” and importantly, they expect issuers to avoid “pre-COVID baseline bull cases”. “The updates that companies have been doing, have been good, surprisingly, actually. If they continue to do that, that would be very helpful, rather than having us all sitting out here guessing and it’s understood. It’s good that they pulled guidance because it would be silly to put out numbers that don't make any sense. We all know that it is very highly uncertain. The updates are very good.” U.S.-based Buy-Side Analyst​

What the Buy-side wants NOW

Additionally, buy-siders shared their perspective around the characteristics they are looking for in investments on a go-forward basis which serve as useful inputs to both investor messaging as well as strategic decisions many companies are seeking to take.

Take a fresh look at capital allocation with a sharp focus on resiliency and conservatism. 80% of respondents have shifted their views on capital allocation, with debt, operating cash flow and sustainability taking center stage.

“Well, I've never been a fan of share repurchases - ever. In rare conditions, only when companies have so much cash, some of these technology companies that have zillions and zillions. But, for the most part, I've always felt that people should pay down debt and keep more cash on their balance sheet for a rainy day because it rains and it rained.” U. S.-based Buy-Side Analyst

"All dividends should be suspended unless the issuer has no debt and resilient revenues." U. S.-based Portfolio Manager ​

​ ​​"I’d be a little bit more conservative than I might have been previously. I think being able to incrementally invest in the business organically is best versus trying to do things that satisfy your shareholders in the short-term by buying back stock or something like that. It’s never been high on my list anyway. I am always a little bit wary of mis-executions. I don’t think they should really change it, but just lean a little bit more towards being more conservative with regards to the balance sheet.” U.S.-based Portfolio Manager​

Expanded scope of messaging and discussion. The concept of non-financial disclosure, ESG, etc. were gaining traction pre-COVID. Companies which perform strongly in this area have frequently seen their stocks outperforming peers. The contributing factor is not only that these companies may be managing such factors in a superior way, but also that they have made a point to disclose how such factors may impact their business, leaving investors more able to take informed decisions. Respondents highlighted that they are now asking more questions regarding: supply chain management, human capital management, workforce health and safety, data privacy and security, employee engagement and corporate culture

"We certainly think more highly of businesses that can be more resilient and look after their employees and stakeholders better. It would factor into our investment decision.” U.S.-based Portfolio Manager​

"This period has begun to validate the importance of 'S' factors." U.S.-based ESG Specialist​

"Governance is essential." U.S.-based Buy-Side Analyst

Where does the buy-side think management should spend its time, what opportunities do they see and what risks do they see on the horizon? With approximately 70% of respondents indicating that they anticipate economic weakness to persist at least through 2020, investors have identified the following:

Focus Areas for Corporates Key Opportunities New Risks Blocking, tackling/ensuring survival Mispriced stocks/attractive valuations Debt crisis; higher taxes across the board Conservative balance sheet/deleveraging Evidence of business model resiliency Re-emergence of virus Investor communication Rise in healthcare funding Global recession Improving profitability Employee and customer loyalty Slower-than-expected pace of recovery Changes in cost structure Insolvent financial institutions Financial guidance Lack of liquidity/capital for companies to withstand prolonged shock Reengaging with employees Share increase from stock-based compensation Governance Addressing “stay at home” trends

About the Author: Foli Pontillo, Global Head of Perception & ESG Sentiment Analysis

With over 15 years of Advisory experience, Foli oversees a globally dispersed team engaging directly with the financial community on behalf of IR professionals, senior level executives, and Boards. Foli and her team provide candid market perspectives and contextual insights to assist corporates with effectively navigating the investment landscape. The team has partnered with corporates through a number of significant events, including changes in capital deployment, restructurings, M&A, executive turnover as well as shifts in the macro, regulatory, and political environment. The team’s research and analyses have aided corporates with gaining a firmer grasp of market expectations, enhancing the Company narrative, engaging more effectively with key stakeholders, and taking well-informed strategic decisions. The team’s research has been featured in publications by IR Magazine, NIRI, and CNBC.