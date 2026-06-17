Buy, Sell, or Hold: Where 5 of Wall Street's Hottest Stocks Stand Right Now

Key Points

Nvidia, ServiceNow, and Figma look ripe for buying, each for different reasons.

IonQ's valuation is far too ahead of its business.

Meanwhile, investors may want to give Netflix a timeout.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

This is a technology-driven world, and that reflects in the stock market, where many of the hottest names investors know are tech stocks. That's arguably more true than ever, with artificial intelligence (AI) continuing to grow and new technologies like quantum computing on the horizon.

It can be tricky navigating the tech space, where stocks are often volatile, can command hefty valuations, and sometimes have little to no revenue. Here is a list of five hot Wall Street tech stocks, and whether investors should buy, sell, or hold them today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. IonQ

Verdict: Sell

The quantum computing race is wide open, and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the few pure-play quantum computing stocks investors can buy. The company has been aggressive in acquiring complementary companies to build out its ecosystem and recently sold its first 6th-generation, Chip-Based, 256-Qubit System. IonQ also raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $260 million to $270 million and still has $3.1 billion in cash to fund its business for the foreseeable future.

The problem here is the stock's massive market cap of more than $21 billion. Even if IonQ nails its revenue guidance this year, the stock would still trade at over 77 times sales. That makes IonQ one of the most expensive stocks on the market, and it's difficult to justify that premium for a business that still has much to prove.

2. Nvidia

Verdict: Buy

AI chip kingpin Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is arguably the top AI stock on Wall Street. The company's flagship AI chip architecture, Blackwell, has continued to drive growth, and Nvidia will begin shipping its next-generation AI platform, Vera Rubin, in the coming months. CEO Jensen Huang has boasted that Nvidia will see approximately $1 trillion in total orders for Blackwell and Vera Rubin by 2027, signaling that the AI boom is far from over.

Nvidia stock currently trades at 23 times this year's earnings estimates. That's still a compelling valuation for a business that analysts estimate will grow earnings by an average of nearly 52% annually over the next three to five years. Barring a widespread collapse of AI investments, it's hard to bet against Nvidia at these prices.

3. ServiceNow

Verdict: Buy

AI fears have crushed many software stocks across Wall Street, including ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), one of the largest software companies. While AI can replicate some of the workflow automation ServiceNow does, the stock's 56% decline could be overdone. ServiceNow has pivoted to embrace AI, selling its software as a control tower for overseeing a company's autonomous AI agents.

ServiceNow believes that AI will help its business grow and is targeting annual subscription revenue of $30 billion by 2030, up from its 2026 guidance of $15.7 billion. If ServiceNow hits that, the company will likely enjoy tremendous earnings growth along the way. The stock could be a bargain at less than 25 times this year's earnings estimates if ServiceNow grows anywhere close to its goal.

4. Figma

Verdict: Buy

IPO stocks are fun, but don't always pay off for early investors. Figma (NYSE: FIG) is a cautionary example. The stock has tumbled since its market debut last year, dropping roughly 84% from its high. Simply put, its high valuation didn't hold up as AI fears crept into the software industry. Fortunately, the business is thriving. Revenue growth accelerated in the first quarter of 2026 to 46%, while its net revenue retention rate of 139% is the highest it's been in two years.

Unlike many software companies, Figma is very AI-forward, with a range of tools and integrations that have appealed to users as companies sprint to adopt AI. Shares trade at just over 8 times trailing 12-month revenue at this point, making the stock a much safer bet and strong candidate for impressive investment returns moving forward.

5. Netflix

Verdict: Hold

Iconic streaming pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has made many shareholders quite wealthy over the years. The industry giant continues to grow and expand, and has increasingly waded into live sports to bolster its content portfolio, drive ad revenue, and attract new subscribers. But the company stopped reporting its quarterly subscription count, and the competition for people's screen time remains fierce.

Netflix stock recently dropped after the market reassessed its long-term growth prospects. Meanwhile, visionary co-founder Reed Hastings has stepped down from the company's board. Netflix still trades well below its 52-week high. Although the company will probably remain a streaming leader for the foreseeable future, there are enough questions right now that it may be wise to wait before jumping into the stock.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of June 17, 2026.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Figma, IonQ, Netflix, Nvidia, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.