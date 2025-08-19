Buy, Sell, or Hold? Insiders Pile Into These 3 Healthcare Stocks

Insiders are buying healthcare companies in 2025, with a notable increase in Q3.

The stocks on this list provide a value, often a deep value, relative to prior action; the question is whether they are a good buy for investors.

This article looks at Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Teleflex (NYSE: TFX), and Calcimedica (NASDAQ: CALC) to see who’s buying, how much, and what investors might expect from their stock prices as the year progresses.

Eli Lilly Faces Competition for Its GLP-1 Sales

The primary hurdles for Eli Lilly in 2025 are an outlook for slowing sales linked to increased competition for GLP-1 revenue. The flipside is that the share price is down significantly from its early-year highs, and the insiders have been buying.

InsiderTrades tracks five purchases by five insiders, including the CEO, an EVP, and three directors, which shows a high degree of confidence in the value.

The high degree of confidence is underscored by the insider trading history, which reveals no insider buying within the preceding two years, only periodic selling in alignment with trading plans, tax needs, and other recipients of share-based compensation.

The institutions are the primary cause of the share price decline for this healthcare stock. They own more than 80% of the stock and present a strong headwind with the group selling on balance in the first half of Q3. Assuming that continues, the stock price will struggle to move significantly higher and maintain its gains, but there is an offsetting factor: the analysts.

The analysts' trends reveal increased coverage, a firm rating, and a steady consensus forecasting a 35% upside in mid-August. Other reasons to consider this stock as a Buy include its established, blue-chip business, pipeline of new treatments, and balance sheet health.

Teleflex Set to Begin Recovery, Accelerates Outlook With Acquisition

Teleflex is a medical products company whose stock price has suffered from industry headwinds, including post-COVID normalization and divestitures. However, the story in 2025 is that the company is on track to sustain growth and has amplified the outlook with a recent acquisition. The insiders highlight the stock opportunity, with five buying in August.

The buyers include four directors and the CEO, marking the first buying activity in years. Institutions, which own about 95% of the company, also reverted to buying in the first half of Q3 and may provide a tailwind for price action in future quarters.

The bad news is that analysts' sentiment has played a role in TFX’s price decline, including deteriorating sentiment and a negative price target trend that are still in place as of mid-August.

The good news is that the market has outrun the trend, falling well below the low-end of the analysts’ range, suggesting a deep value and high potential to rebound.

The upcoming Q3 report could be a catalyst for a rebound: the company raised its guidance for the quarter to above the consensus and may outpace due to core strengths and new synergies.

CalciMedica: Beware of Dilution

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharma advancing its pipeline, including existing programs and new ones. The price action in 2025 is influenced by positive trial results and insider buying, including numerous purchases by the CEO, directors, and other execs.

The good news is that they provide solid support, collectively owning more than 40% of the stock, but there are risks. The number one is the institutions, which, as a group, own nearly all of the remaining shares. They are selling on balance in Q3 and may continue to do so until there is some clarity in the revenue outlook.

Another risk is the balance sheet. The company’s Q2 report included confidence in the ability to continue funding current operations, but there is a limit. The company forecasts running out of capital by the middle of 2026, which will likely result in dilutive actions, including share sales and debt offerings.

The Q2 reports reveal that share counts were up by 35%, long-term debt was ballooning, and shareholder equity was cut by more than 50%.

