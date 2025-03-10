Buy, Sell, or Hold Adobe Stock as Q1 Earnings Approach?

Software giant Adobe ADBE will highlight this week’s earnings lineup, with the digital media solutions provider set to release results for its fiscal first quarter after-market hours on Wednesday, March 12.

Of course, investors are on edge as the tech-centric Nasdaq had its worst day since 2022 on Monday, falling 4% with ADBE down 3%. Trading 21% from its 52-week highs but still at a hefty price tag of $435 a share, investors are certainly wondering if they should buy, sell, or hold Adobe stock.

Adobe’s Q1 Expectations

Based on Zacks estimates, Adobe’s Q1 sales are thought to have increased 9% to $5.65 billion compared to $5.18 billion in the comparative quarter. On the bottom line, Q1 EPS is expected to expand 11% to $4.97 versus $4.48 per share a year ago.

Reassuringly, Adobe has exceeded the Zacks EPS Consensus for 24 consecutive quarters dating back to March of 2019. Over the last four quarters Adobe has an average EPS surprise of 2.55%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tracking Adobe’s Outlook

Adobe’s total sales are currently projected to rise 9% in fiscal 2025 and are forecasted to expand another 10% in FY26 to $25.78 billion. More impressive, annual earnings are slated to spike 10% this year and are projected to climb another 13% in FY26 to a whopping $23.03 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADBE Performance & Valuation

Adobe’s stock has now given up its year-to-date gains and is down 2% in 2025 to roughly match the benchmark S&P 500 with the Nasdaq down 9%. Over the last two years, ADBE is sitting on gains of +34% which has trailed the broader indexes' returns of more than +50%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

That said, at 22X forward earnings ADBE is at its cheapest P/E valuation in the last decade and is on par with the benchmark’s P/E multiple. Furthermore, ADBE is at a slight discount to its Zacks Computer-Software Industry average of 29.8X. In comparison to another industry peer and leader, ADBE trades beneath Microsoft’s MSFT 30X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

For now, Adobe stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)). To that point, Adobe’s attractive growth trajectory and reasonable valuation make it worth holding ADBE even amid recent market volatility. Still, more upside will largely depend on the ability to provide strong Q1 results and positive guidance that help lift investor sentiment.

