Buy Rating on Global-e Online: Anticipated Growth and Undervalued Stock Offer Attractive Long-Term Opportunity

Global-e Online (GLBE – Research Report), the Consumer Cyclical sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst today. Analyst James Faucette from Morgan Stanley upgraded the rating on the stock to a Buy and gave it a $37.00 price target.

James Faucette has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors surrounding Global-e Online’s promising business outlook. Faucette’s confidence is bolstered by the company’s potential for an accelerated performance in the second half of 2024, coupled with the anticipation of achieving GAAP profitability by the second quarter of 2025. This positive trajectory is underpinned by a growing list of large merchants that could potentially contribute to the company’s success, despite prevailing investor concerns regarding the ramp-up in the latter half of the year.

Additionally, Faucette highlights a compelling valuation argument, with Global-e Online’s stock trading at multiples that are closely aligned with its peers, despite exhibiting materially faster growth. The projected revenue and EBITDA compound annual growth rates from 2023 to 2026 outpace those of its high-growth fintech and vertical software peers, suggesting that the stock is undervalued. These financial indicators, alongside the underestimation of GAAP profitability in consensus estimates, present an attractive opportunity for long-term investors to capitalize on the current market apprehension.

In another report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Global-e Online (GLBE) Company Description:

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. It offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world. It localizes the shopper experience in an effort to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

