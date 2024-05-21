Buy Rating Maintained for Li Auto Amidst Transitory Challenges and Promising Growth Prospects

Analyst Eunice Lee from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Li Auto (LI – Research Report) and decreased the price target to $42.00 from $52.50.

Eunice Lee’s rating is based on a thorough analysis of Li Auto’s recent financial performance and future prospects. Despite a challenging first quarter characterized by lower sales volume and operating leverage, Li Auto’s gross margin remained resilient, and the company sustained a robust cash position. The temporary setbacks experienced are viewed as speed bumps rather than long-term impediments. Lee acknowledges the decreased vehicle margin and increased operating expenses as a percentage of revenue but sees these as short-term challenges that are offset by Li Auto’s strong financial foundation and capacity for recovery.

Furthermore, Eunice Lee is optimistic about Li Auto’s bullish second-quarter guidance, indicating an acceleration of sales momentum. The successful launch and mass delivery of the L6 model, coupled with a significant number of orders, suggest a promising increase in sales volume. This expected growth is bolstered by the company’s strategic decision to delay additional battery electric vehicle (BEV) launches to the first half of 2025, allowing for a more focused approach. Given these factors, Lee maintains a Buy rating with a revised price target, reflecting confidence in Li Auto’s potential for sales growth and earnings improvements in the forthcoming years.

Lee covers the Consumer Cyclical sector, focusing on stocks such as BYD Co, Li Auto, and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. According to TipRanks, Lee has an average return of -1.5% and a 51.85% success rate on recommended stocks.

In another report released yesterday, Citi also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.60 price target.

Li Auto (LI) Company Description:

Li Auto Inc. is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. The company engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling premium smart electric SUVs.

