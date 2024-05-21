Buy Rating Justified for Tyler Technologies on Strong Market Positioning and Growth Potential

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly maintained a Buy rating on Tyler Technologies (TYL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $600.00.

Joshua Reilly has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors that underscore Tyler Technologies’ robust potential in the market. His assessment is backed by the strong indicators of customer budget trends, which appear favorable for Tyler Technologies. Furthermore, he took into account Tyler’s relative competitive strengths across its core product lines, which are indicative of the company’s solid market positioning. The firm’s commitment to product innovation and the successful integration of recent acquisitions, which includes effective cross-selling strategies, also plays a crucial role in driving this optimistic outlook.

Moreover, Reilly recognizes the transformative impact of Tyler Technologies’ solutions in enabling customers, particularly local governments, to achieve a significant return on investment. With the challenges of a tough hiring environment and the retirement of the baby-boomer generation, there’s an increasing necessity for automation to replace manual processes. Tyler’s offerings are well-suited to meet this growing demand for efficiency and modernization. As a result, the anticipated increase in the adoption of such automated solutions supports the expectation of Tyler’s continued growth and justifies the Buy rating.

In another report released on May 17, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $490.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TYL in relation to earlier this year.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) Company Description:

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax segments. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts, and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

