Buy Rating for comScore: Strong Market Position and Operational Advancements Under CEO Jon Carpenter’s Leadership

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on comScore (SCOR – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00.

Laura Martin has given her Buy rating due to a combination of factors that demonstrate comScore’s strong market position and operational advancements. Notably, under the leadership of CEO Jon Carpenter, comScore has aligned with key principles that prioritize effective execution, willingness to confront challenging tasks, and a focus on delivering results. Carpenter’s leadership, inspired by lessons from GE’s esteemed program, underpins the company’s strategic direction and its commitment to operational excellence.

Furthermore, comScore has made significant strides in improving the speed and accuracy of its measurement services, which is critical for clients who rely on timely data. The reduction in latency for TV data to within 48 hours and digital data to within a day, with a high accuracy rate, positions comScore favorably within the industry. Their estimated 25% market share as a trusted currency in local and cross-platform measurement further solidifies their competitive edge, suggesting potential for growth and increased adoption of their services in the market. These factors collectively contribute to Martin’s positive outlook on comScore’s stock.

In another report released on May 8, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCOR in relation to earlier this year.

comScore (SCOR) Company Description:

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

