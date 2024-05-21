Buy Rating Affirmed: CyberArk’s Strategic Acquisition of Venafi Bolsters Market Position and EPS Growth

Bank of America Securities analyst Tal Liani has maintained their bullish stance on CYBR stock, giving a Buy rating today.

Tal Liani’s rating is based on the strategic value of CyberArk Software’s recent acquisition of machine identity company Venafi, which he views favorably despite its high acquisition multiple. Liani acknowledges the multiple is on the higher end compared to recent security acquisitions, but he believes that Venafi’s unique technical capabilities in a rapidly growing segment of the identity security market justify the purchase. He also predicts that the acquisition will be accretive to CyberArk, offering a positive impact on the company’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenue, reinforcing his Buy recommendation and price objective for CyberArk’s stock.

Furthermore, Liani considers the acquisition to strategically complement CyberArk’s existing product line by enhancing its presence in the machine identity sector, which is expected to experience substantial growth. He highlights the competitive advantage CyberArk will maintain as the sole large identity security provider for non-human identities. The forecasted synergies between Venafi and CyberArk, including opportunities for increased penetration into large enterprise accounts and the potential for larger average deal sizes, contribute to Liani’s positive outlook. The financial impact of the acquisition, with an estimated 33% positive impact on EPS and the potential for margin expansion, underpins his confidence in maintaining a Buy rating for CyberArk’s stock.

Liani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cisco Systems, CyberArk Software, and Check Point. According to TipRanks, Liani has an average return of 11.6% and a 55.66% success rate on recommended stocks.

In another report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) Company Description:

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other. Its products include core privileged access security, application identity and endpoint privilege manager, and Conjur. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon N. Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

