Buy Rating Affirmed for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Amid Expansion Potential and Strong Sales Outlook

Analyst Robert Ohmes of Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on Grocery Outlet Holding (GO – Research Report), reducing the price target to $29.00.

Robert Ohmes has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors surrounding Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. His optimism stems from the company’s unique business model, which offers consumers exceptional value, and the potential for long-term, low-risk expansion, with the possibility of increasing the current 474 stores to over 4,000 across the United States. Key points from recent management meetings suggest that the negative impact of systems integration, which has affected profit margins in previous quarters, is expected to diminish significantly by the second quarter of 2024, with a marked decrease in associated costs from $24 million in the first quarter to an estimated $9 million in the second quarter.

Furthermore, Ohmes anticipates a continuation of strong comparable store sales and customer traffic, which have been outperforming those of peers, thanks to Grocery Outlet’s ability to attract a wide range of customers with its competitive pricing. The upcoming launch of a private label program and digital initiatives are projected to further enhance customer traffic. Additionally, despite recent disruptions, the company has maintained a robust pipeline of independent operators ready to manage new stores and has benefited from a favorable supply market, which could be further strengthened by the company’s growing scale and purchasing power.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GO in relation to earlier this year.

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) Company Description:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

