Buy QUBT Now: 74% Price Upside Ahead for This Quantum Stock

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi has delivered a modest 6.2% gain over the past two months, trailing the broader Computer & Technology sector's 11.8% advance and the company’s direct peer IonQ’s IONQ 23.2% growth. The relative underperformance stands in contrast to the company's improving fundamentals, raising an important question for investors: Is it time to book profits, or does the stock still have room to run? Let’s find out.

QUBT: 60-day Price Performance



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The fundamental picture for QCi has strengthened meaningfully in recent months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 and the current year has risen over the past 60 days, reflecting growing confidence in the company's execution.

Estimates for first-quarter loss per share have narrowed by 1 cent to a loss of 5 cents per share in the past 60 days. The same for the current year has narrowed by 10 cents to a loss of 14 cents per share in the said time frame.



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The upward estimate revisions follow a solid first-quarter 2026 report, in which QUBT posted record revenues of $3.7 million, driven primarily by the Luminar Semiconductor and NuCrypt acquisitions. The company ended the quarter with a $16 million contract backlog and approximately $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

QUBT management also reiterated its strategy of transitioning from a technology innovator to a volume manufacturer through Fab 2, expanding commercial deployments, advancing next-generation quantum hardware and strengthening its integrated photonics platform.

QUBT 50-and-200-Day SMAs



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While the fundamental outlook has improved, the technical setup also suggests the rally may not be fully mature yet. QUBT has regained its 50-day simple moving average, reflecting improving short-term momentum, but the shares continue to trade below the 200-day moving average, a closely watched long-term resistance level. Any significant move above that threshold could support bullish sentiment.

Upbeat Target Price Too

Based on short-term price targets from six analysts, the average price target for Quantum Computing represents a 73.9% increase over the last closing price of $10.54.



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Our Take

QUBT appears well-positioned for additional upside. Rising earnings estimates, a strong balance sheet, expanding commercialization efforts and favorable quantum computing tailwinds support its long-term growth story. The stock's recent underperformance relative to the broader technology sector also suggests that much of its improving fundamental outlook may not yet be fully reflected in the share price. Backing this optimism, QUBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making the stock worth considering for investors seeking exposure to the fast-growing quantum computing space. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.