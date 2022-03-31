Buy QuantumScape on the Strength of ‘Forever Battery’ Innovation

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Aaron and I kick off with some of the most breakthrough tech of our lifetimes – the solid-state battery. Lithium-ion cells are the status quo of today, and they power pretty much everything – your smartphone, laptop, electric vehicle.

But since they’re comprised of liquids and can only be compressed so much, they aren’t the most energy-dense. And we see this limitation all around us. It’s why current EVs can’t drive long ranges or recharge very fast – and why our cellphones lose juice within a day. Enter solid-state – much smaller, more effective and energy-dense than their liquid-state counterparts.

And they will fundamentally alter the way things work in society – and unlock a potentially multi-trillion-dollar revolution in the process. But since the science is so complex and these batteries are so expensive to make at present, this is still a lab project. In this clip, I dish on the leader in this arena: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

As it’s scaled up testing over the past year and a half, it’s proven to have a fantastic solid-state concept. This company could be a huge long-term winner.

