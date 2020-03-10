Buy Qualcomm Stock as a Bet on 5G, Analyst Says

Nomura Instinet analyst David Wong picked up coverage of the communications chip company, setting a target of $98 for Qualcomm’s stock price.

Qualcomm shares are getting a boost from Nomura Instinet analyst David Wong, who picked up coverage of the communications chip company with a Buy rating and $98 price target.

Wong sees Qualcomm (ticker: QCOM) as a broad bet on mobile communications. He notes that the company has a portfolio of more than 140,000 cellular patents, and generates license payments from essentially every smartphone maker in the world other than Huawei Technologies. (And that one is under active negotiation, he points out). Wong also notes that the leading smartphone makers, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo all use Qualcomm’s modem chips in some current or upcoming 5G phones.

Wong sees the company getting a big revenue boost from the shift to 5G phones. Qualcomm anticipates that it will get 50% more revenue from 5G phones than from 4G phones.

The analyst expects the company’s quarterly sales to grow to $7.4 billion in the September 2021 quarter, from $4.8 billion two years earlier, driven by increased Apple iPhone modem sales, greater dollar content with 5G, and market-share gains. Longer term, he sees growth opportunities for Qualcomm in the Internet of Things and automotive markets.

The analyst also notes that Qualcomm has a history of returning capital to holders. Over the past three years, the company has repurchased $26 billion of its stock and paid out $10 billion in dividends. Tuesday morning, the company lifted its dividend by 5%, boosting the annualized payment to $2.60, which gives the stock a yield of 3.4%.

The shares were 4.1% higher at $75.65 in afternoon trading.

