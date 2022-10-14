Buy Property in These 6 Up-and-Coming Ski Towns Before Prices Rise

At its best, there’s something magical about snow. It covers over the grime of dirty streets, and offers fun opportunities for play and sport, to adults and children alike. If you’ve always wanted to live or vacation in a snowy wonderland, now might be the perfect time to do so — by investing in property in towns where the steep home prices haven’t quite caught up, and the cost of living is reasonable.

Whether you love to just visit the snow as a tourist and have the financial capacity to buy a vacation home, or you want to live full-time in a snowy paradise, these six up-and-coming ski towns are worth investing in now before prices rise.

Londonderry, Vermont

New England is a snow-lover’s paradise, and no state may be more lovely there than Vermont, known for its spectacular fall foliage as well as its winter beauty. One lesser-known small town in the south of Vermont is Londonderry, with a population of just 1,639, which MarketWatch suggests is like the Swiss Alps of the U.S. without the crazy costs.

While the cost of living is a wee bit higher than the U.S. average, at 0.9% according to Sperling’s Best, buying a home is not exorbitant. The median home price is $368,505, according to Zillow.

Attractions include Magic Mountain (the ski resort, not the amusement park), designed to give visitors a truly Scandinavian inspired ski experience, and the Viking Nordic Center for cross-country skiers. There are also great restaurants like Revival Kitchen, Garden Cafe Restaurant and Deli Market.

Conway, New Hampshire

You can’t go wrong investing in property in another beautiful part of New England, New Hampshire, which gets more than enough snow each winter to make skiing a way of life. MarketWatch recommends the lesser-known town of Conway to potential investors. It has an overall population of 10,340, and is made up of smaller villages and plenty of places to ski.

The cost of living is 3.9% lower than the U.S. average, and purchasing a home here is affordable as well, according to Zillow. The median home price is $371,517.

Attractions include the Cranmore Mountain Resort, New England Ski Museum, Cathedral Ledge State Park and the Attitash Mountain Resort.

Canandaigua, New York

Upstate New York is a far cry from the urban jungle of New York City, full of gorgeous trees and rivers that make for a snow-lover’s winter wonderland. The small town of Canandaigua, population 10,152, sits 25 miles southeast of Rochester. Situated in the Finger Lakes region of New York, there’s opportunity for skiing, ice skating, snow-shoeing and more.

The median home price currently sits at $354,900, according to Zillow, and the cost of living is 12% lower than the U.S. average, according to Sperling’s Best.

Skiers will be excited about Bristol Mountain ski resort, which features over 39 trails across 138 acres of skiable land. In the summer months, you can enjoy swimming and fishing at Canandaigua Lake, the gorgeous Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park and more. And with a couple hour drive or train ride, you can take in all that New York City has to offer.

Snowshoe, West Virginia

Another hidden gem can be found several hours driving distance from such big cities as Washington D.C., Baltimore and Pittsburgh, in the state of West Virginia. With a name like Snowshoe, you can count on this West Virginia town for delivering winter wonder and plenty of skiing.

This very, very small town with a population of just 169 is also extremely affordable. The median home price is just under $200,000, according to Zillow, and the cost of living is a significant 22.1% lower than the U.S. average, according to Sperling’s Best.

Attractions include the Snowshoe Mountain resort, with over 60 trails across 257 acres, as well as lots of dining and adventuring opportunities.

Anaconda, Montana

Investors who love what a bigger Montana city like Bozeman has to offer might just fall in love with a much smaller town about 2.5 hours west in Deer Lodge County, called Anaconda. The town, with a population of about 9,200 people, gets around 57 inches of snow every year and has many attractions year-round. These include Discovery Ski Area, the Fairmont Hot Springs and much more.

You can do all of this affordably, where the cost of living is 24.6% lower than the U.S. average, according to Sperling’s Best. Homes can be found here around $244,000, the average home price according to Zillow.

Paoli, Indiana

Paoli is another up-and-coming ski town worth investing in, according to Realtor.com. This small town, population 3,604, hangs out in the southern part of the state, a generally quiet community until ski season.

While winter does bring in the tourists, anyone lucky enough to call this town home will know where to go to find the best powder. Fortunately, this town is significantly more affordable than many others, at 26.8% lower than the U.S. average, according to Sperling’s Best. The median home price is under $150,000, as well.

It’s just a few hours’ drive from big cities like Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, and attractions include Hoosier National Forest, museums, casinos, restaurants and more.

