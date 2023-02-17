Buy Property in These 14 Up-and-Coming Ski Towns Before Prices Rise

At its best, there's something magical about snow. It covers the grime of dirty streets and offers fun opportunities for play and sport to adults and children alike. If you've always wanted to live or vacation in a snowy wonderland, now might be the perfect time to do so -- by investing in property in towns where the steep home prices haven't quite caught up and the cost of living is reasonable.

Whether you love to just visit the snow as a tourist and have the financial capacity to buy a vacation home, or you want to live full-time in a snowy paradise, these up-and-coming ski towns are worth investing in now before prices rise.

Anaconda, Montana

Investors who love what a bigger Montana city like Bozeman has to offer might just fall in love with a much smaller town about 2.5 hours west in Deer Lodge County, called Anaconda. The town, with a population of about 8,000 people, gets around 57 inches of snow every year and has many attractions year round. These include Discovery Ski Area, the Fairmont Hot Springs and much more.

Homes can be found here for around $300,000, the median home price according to Realtor.com.

Rutland, Vermont

This ski town in Vermont dates back to colonial times and offers a thriving downtown in addition to its rich history. Killington Resort, known as the "Beast of the East," is located just 25 minutes away, and this buffer provides prospective buyers with major savings -- homes in Killington cost about twice as much, Realtor.com reported.

The median listing price in Rutland is $255,000.

Ellicottville, New York

This tiny ski town located an hour south of Buffalo has a population of just over 250. Nearby ski resorts include Holiday Valley Resort and HoliMont Ski Club, which are both within 30 minutes of town, and Kissing Bridge Snow Sports, which is just 45 minutes away. In addition to nearby areas to ski, the town boasts a variety of restaurants and an adventure park to keep you busy and active during warmer months.

The median listing price is $274,900.

Kingfield, Maine

This small town in the western mountains of Maine is within 30 minutes of Sugarloaf Mountain, home to 1,200 skiable acres and the only lift service above the treeline in the East.

The median listing price is $322,000 -- a steal compared to homes just 15 minutes away in Carrabassett Valley, where the median listing price is $649,000.

Lincoln, New Hampshire

This small New England town sits at the base of the Loon Mountain Resort. With 11 lifts and 61 runs, it's one of the biggest ski resorts on the East Coast. Cannon Mountain is also close by.

Those looking to stay entertained off the slopes can catch an opera at the town's historic opera house or take part in its numerous annual festivals, including the summer arts festival and Scottish heritage festival.

The median listing price here is $372,450.

Tannersville, New York

Located in the heart of the Catskills, this town is less than three hours from New York City but feels like it's a world away -- the population clocks in at around 600.

Nearby ski resorts include Hunter Mountain Resort and Windham Resort, and other local attractions include a winery, an arboretum, an antiques center and a performing arts center.

The median listing price is $399,000.

Hurley, Wisconsin

You can easily access three ski resorts from Hurley, which is located near Lake Superior along the Michigan border. Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Black River Basin at Snowriver Mountain Resort and Whitecap Mountains Resort are all within 30 minutes.

Hurley boasts the most affordable homes on this list, with a median listing price of $114,700.

Pictured: Winter skiing in central Wisconsin.

Mankato, Minnesota

Home to Minnesota State University, Mankato is the largest town on this list, with a population of just under 44,500. The Mount Kato Ski Area is home to 19 trails, terrain parks and a tubing park, and the town itself offers a number of restaurants, bars and cultural establishments.

The median listing price is $289,450.

Boyne City, Michigan

Boyne City offers easy access to three ski resorts: Boyne Mountain Resort, The Highlands at Harbor Springs and Nubs Nob Ski Resort. It's also home to the state's largest indoor water park, so it's easy to have family-friendly fun year round here.

The median listing price is $357,450, slightly above the average listing price for the state overall.

Pictured: Boyne Mountain Resort

Mount Shasta, California

Northern California's Mount Shasta reaches almost 15,000 feet at its peak and is so tall that it can be seen from 100 miles away.

The small town located 15 minutes from Mount Shasta Ski Park ski base is home to a population of roughly 3,200 and has a median listing price of $405,000.

La Pine, Oregon

A more affordable alternative to Bend, Oregon, La Pine offers access to both Mount Bachelor Ski Resort and Willamette Pass Resort, which are each located about 45 minutes away. It's also home to plenty of trails, parks and camping sites, so it's an ideal place for people who want to enjoy the outdoors at all times of the year.

The median listing price is $479,400.

Pictured: Mount Bachelor Ski Resort

Sandy, Oregon

Located 45 minutes from Portland, Sandy has a population of 12,612 and a charming main street populated with restaurants, bars and cafes. But the main attraction for ski enthusiasts is its proximity to Mount Hood, one of the most famous ski mountains in the U.S. The Mount Hood Skibowl, Mount Hood Meadows and the Timberline Lodge are within 45 minutes of Sandy.

The median listing price is just under $500,000 at $499,900.

Pictured: Mount Hood

Kellogg, Idaho

Kellogg is just 100 miles south of the Canadian border, making it the northernmost ski town on this list. Residents can easily access Lookout Pass, a relatively small ski resort about 25 miles to the southeast, and Silver Mountain, a large ski resort on Kellogg Peak.

The median listing price is $305,000.

Ruidoso, New Mexico

You may not equate New Mexico with skiing, but this high-desert town in the Sierra Blanca mountain boasts easy access to Ski Apache.

The median listing price here is $365,000.

All data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of Dec. 19, 2022.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

